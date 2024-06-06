2A Nuclear All-Conference Softball Teams Released

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2A Nuclear Conference announced its all-conference softball teams Thursday, naming North Fremont's Emrie Lenz as the district's player of the year.

Here are the full rosters for the first team, second team, and honorable mentions:

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Peyton Lenz (North Fremont), Carmindy Johnson (West Jefferson)

Catchers: Piper Clayson (Firth), Grace Heiner (North Fremont)

Infielders: Zaylee Neville (West Jefferson), Allie Marsden (North Fremont), Raelynn O'Connor (Salmon)

Outfielders: London Marsden (North Fremont), Meg Leslie (Firth), Carly Fiesthamel (West Jefferson)

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Cheznee Smith (Ririe), Madison Torgerson (Firth)

Catchers: Sidney Pinkerton (Salmon), Tiara Pancheri (West Jefferson)

Infielders: Alyssa Hill (North Fremont), Aly Ball (West Jefferson), Peyton Barney (Firth)

Outfielders: Brianna Anderson (Salmon), Josie Richardson (North Fremont)

HONORABLE MENTION

North Fremont: Lily Hoffner, Oakley Hathaway

Ririe: Millie Zohner, Oakley Pruitt, Allie Erickson

Salmon: Abby Jackson

Firth: McKenna Erickson, Shelby Perry

West Jefferson: Remee Vadnais, Abby Wilcox, Kirra Falter, Kayhl Campbell, Ethnie Shaffer