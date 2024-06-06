2A Nuclear All-Conference Softball Teams Released
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2A Nuclear Conference announced its all-conference softball teams Thursday, naming North Fremont's Emrie Lenz as the district's player of the year.
Here are the full rosters for the first team, second team, and honorable mentions:
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Peyton Lenz (North Fremont), Carmindy Johnson (West Jefferson)
Catchers: Piper Clayson (Firth), Grace Heiner (North Fremont)
Infielders: Zaylee Neville (West Jefferson), Allie Marsden (North Fremont), Raelynn O'Connor (Salmon)
Outfielders: London Marsden (North Fremont), Meg Leslie (Firth), Carly Fiesthamel (West Jefferson)
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Cheznee Smith (Ririe), Madison Torgerson (Firth)
Catchers: Sidney Pinkerton (Salmon), Tiara Pancheri (West Jefferson)
Infielders: Alyssa Hill (North Fremont), Aly Ball (West Jefferson), Peyton Barney (Firth)
Outfielders: Brianna Anderson (Salmon), Josie Richardson (North Fremont)
HONORABLE MENTION
North Fremont: Lily Hoffner, Oakley Hathaway
Ririe: Millie Zohner, Oakley Pruitt, Allie Erickson
Salmon: Abby Jackson
Firth: McKenna Erickson, Shelby Perry
West Jefferson: Remee Vadnais, Abby Wilcox, Kirra Falter, Kayhl Campbell, Ethnie Shaffer