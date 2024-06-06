4A High Country All-Conference Baseball Teams Released

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 4A High Country Conference announced its all-conference teams Thursday, naming Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year Dax Whitney from Blackfoot as the district's player of the year.

Here are the full rosters for the first team, second team, and honorable mentions:

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Nash Randall (Blackfoot), Lincoln Stuart (Bonneville), Brayden Merzlock (Skyline)

Catcher: Tyson Christensen (Bonneville)

Infielders: Jace Cooper (Blackfoot), Gavin Webb (Bonneville), Hayden Nahay (Skyline), Tarik Allen (Hillcrest)

Outfielders: Reggie Stocking (Hillcrest), Cobie Klein (Skyline), Carter Bowen (Bonneville)

Utility: Kael Remington (Shelley)

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Colton Spagnuolo (Bonneville), Tyler Ransom (Skyline), Logan Whiting (Idaho Falls)

Catcher: Brayden Nickels (Hillcrest)

Infielders: Easton Cannon (Blackfoot), Kaiden Melbourne (Idaho Falls), Truman Sermon (Skyline), Cooper Cammack (Idaho Falls)

Outfielders: Taye Lords (Bonneville), Cole Robinson (Blackfoot), Makai Ferguson (Idaho Falls)

Utility: Greyson Martin (Bonneville)

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers: Charlie Hunsicker (Hillcrest), Bryler Bennett (Shelley), Peyton Taylor (Blackfoot)

Catcher: Bryson Schwedes (Skyline)

Infielder: Logan Smith (Shelley)

Outfielders: James Bartell (Hillcrest), Taylor Taylor (Skyline), Lincoln Stalling (Hillcrest)