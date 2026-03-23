Skip to Content
Local Sports

Dustin Medellin named head football coach at Idaho Falls High

Idaho Falls School District 91
By
Published 8:16 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls High School has a new head football coach. Dustin Medellin, a local coach with 18 years of experience, will lead the Tigers starting this fall.

Medellin most recently served as defensive coordinator at Hillcrest High School, helping the team win two conference titles and reach three straight state championship games, including a 2024 state title.

He also helped Idaho Falls teams reach the playoffs for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018. 

In a news release sent Monday, Idaho Falls Athletic Director Nick Birch said, "From the beginning of this search, it was clear that we were seeking a leader who embodied integrity, competitiveness, and a relentless commitment to the development of our student athletes at IFHS." "Coach Medellin is that leader. He has demonstrated the ability to develop talent, to build strong community relationships, and to lead programs with discipline and with purpose. His track record of success on and off the field speaks for itself," Birch said.

Selected by a committee of administrators, coaches, parents, and community members, Medellin hopes to guide the Tigers into a new era of football.

 

Courtesy: Idaho Falls School Distict 91
Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

LocalNews8-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.