The best U.S. summer music festivals in 2024

The audience at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is captured putting their phone lights up on June 16, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Summer is here, and what a time to be a music fan. A wide range of festivals and concerts are taking place across the country and Way.com has made a list of the best ones for you. So pack your bags, get your passes and enjoy the biggest summer music festivals of 2024.

Top Summer Music Festivals 2024

CMA Fest

June 6-9, 2024

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Get ready for a massive lineup featuring Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and more. There are multiple stages for this four-day summer music festival in Nashville. Over 80,000 people are expected to visit the event and not only enjoy the music but take part in various activities. The main stage of CMA Fest in Nissan Stadium will feature concerts by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Johnson, and other headliners. Tickets and packages are on sale now with different perks. Buy them before they sell out.

Governors Ball

June 7-9, 2024

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NYC

The Governors Ball is a summer music festival in 2024 that you must visit if you are in NYC during June. It happens on the second week of the month and will feature Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, SZA, 21 Savage, and Peso Pluma as headliners. Apart from these, there are over 30 artists in the lineup for the 2024 Governors Ball. Different ticket types are now on sale through the official website.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 13-16, 2024

Great Stage Park, Manchester, TN

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Pretty Lights, Fisher, Megan Thee Stallion. If you are a music fan and not excited about that lineup, then something is wrong! Bonnaroo brings in hundreds of thousands to Manchester, TN, every year. In 2024, this summer music festival is back with a huge lineup featuring many hot artists from different parts of the country. Grab the tickets before the rates go high.

Summer Smash Festival

June 14-16, 2024

SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL

Let’s start with a banger – the Summer Smash Festival in Chicago. Presented by the Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, the Summer Smash Festival will feature over 50 artists live across three stages. The headliners are Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti, and Chief Keef. Tickets are available as GA and VIP variants and are on sale right now through the official website.

Electric Forest

June 20-23, 2024

Rothbury, MI

EDM fans-Assemble! It is a summer to dance and dance more. Electric Forest at Michigan comes with a lineup that would get you grooving right away. Nelly Furtado, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Pretty Lights, Black Tiger Sex Machine, John Summit, Subtronics – the list of headliners goes on and on. Tickets for the three-day festival are on sale now through the official website.

Summer Fest

June 20-22, June 27-29 & July 4-6, 2024

Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI

For nine days, downtown Milwaukee turns into a massive human jungle with hundreds of thousands coming for the Summer Fest. Music is a big part of the event, and in 2024, the headliners include SZA, Kane Brown, Tyler Childers, Illenium, Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5, and Lil Uzi Vert. To go with the music, there is a celebration of food filled with local vendors. Tickets are on sale for all the stages, and you can get them on the official website.

Essence Music Festival

July 4-7, 2024

New Orleans, LA

The Essence Festival of Culture is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2024. Music is a big part of the four-day summer festival, with evening concerts on all days. The headliners include Birdman & Friends, Janet Jackson, and Charlie Wilson. You can also expect a lineup of upcoming artists from New Orleans. Tickets are currently available through the festival website.

Under the Big Sky

July 12-14, 2024

Big Mountain Ranch, Whitefish, MT

Under the Big Sky festival is in July and features headliners Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Turnpike Troubadours. Tanya Tucker, The Revivalists, and many other bands/artists will also perform at this summer music concert series in Montana. VIP tickets for the three-day event are already sold out, but you can join a waiting list. Unlike some other festivals, there is no camping.

Rock Fest

July 18-20, 2024

Cadott, WI

Bud Light is presenting Rock Fest in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, this July. Headliners include Jelly Roll, Shinedown, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Other notable names are Chevelle, Parkway Drive, and 311. The festival claims to be the biggest rock festival with camping in the country. There are five stages, and more than 70 bands will perform live. Camping will be available. Different ticket variants are now on sale through the official website.

Rock the South Festival

July 18-20, 2024

York Farms, Cullman, AL

Rock music and camping? Sign me up! Rock the South festival is something rock music fans should not miss. With Eric Church, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, and others in the lineup, there will be no shortage of rock. The summer music festival at Cullman also has camping, which is the best chance to embrace nature while meeting new people. So book your tickets before they sell out.

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 19-20, 2024

Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul, MN

For two days in July, you can enjoy Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more performances live in Saint Paul, MN. In downtown Saint Paul, you can enjoy the best music for two days, along with other nature activities. Head to the official website to get passes today.

Pitchfork Festival

July 19-21, 2024

Union Park, Chicago, IL

A mix of good music and tasty food from Chicago’s best restaurants. Over the three days, more than 40 bands will perform on the different stages at Union Park. The headliners for this summer music festival include Black Pumas, Jai Paul, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, and more. Tickets for Chicago’s Pitchfork Festival are now on sale and will start as low as $119 each.

Lollapalooza

August 1-4, 2024

Grant Park, Chicago, IL

The feeling of community gets bigger at Lollapalooza. If you want to meet new people, Lollapalooza Chicago has around 400,000 fans coming to Grant Park for the four-day weekend celebration. This summer music festival is one of the biggest in the country and has a stellar lineup in 2024. Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, SZA, The Killers, Blink-182, Skrillex – that’s just a few of the headliners. There are eight stages and over 170 bands in the huge lineup for four days. Passes are on sale now. What are you waiting for?

Watershed Country Music Festival

August 2-4, 2024

The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

If you are a fan of summer music festivals with camping, the best of country music will be present at the Watershed Country Music Festival. During early August, Old Dominion, Luke Bryan, and Hardy will headline the three-day summer festival in Washington. That’s not all. The lineup also includes a bunch of veterans and upcoming talent. Passes and campsites for the Watershed Country Music Festival are on sale now.

Hard Summer

August 3-4, 2024

Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

Put your deposits on tickets for Hard Summer in LA if you haven’t already. Go hard this summer with a massive lineup of EDM artists and DJs. Rezzmau5, Disclosure, Major Lazer, and many others are part of the two-day summer music festival. Nelly Furtado and Chase & Status will be the special guests on each day. Passes are selling out fast – so you better hurry.

Outside Lands

August 9-11, 2024

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA

Ready to celebrate summer with Tyler, the Creator, The Killers, Post Malone, and many others? Outside Lands is one of the biggest summer music festivals in the U.S. this year, and it has a three-day schedule. Tickets are on sale through the Outside Lands Music Festival website. Get in your car in August and get to SF rocking your shades, and don’t forget sunscreen.

