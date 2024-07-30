

The one-hit wonders every country music fan will remember

Billy Ray Cyrus performs at The Omni in Atlanta.

Whether you’re a country music fan or not, nearly everyone has heard of the icons of the genre: Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Johnny Cash, to name a few. But what about Deana Carter? Or Jamey Johnson?

Sometimes, artists who once appeared to be on the cusp of country music greatness lose that momentum in the highly competitive industry, only to become dreaded one-hit wonders. Take the duo The Wreckers, for example. They released their hit “Leave the Pieces” in 2006, only to unexpectedly break up a year later. Remember the band Sawyer Brown, best known for their 1992 track “Some Girls Do”? Though they went on to release several more albums and singles, none recreated their early ’90s success story.

It’s difficult to define a one-hit wonder, but one clear measure is sales. The aforementioned musicians, and many others like them, released one massive hit that went gold or platinum during their careers but were never able to duplicate that success. These certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America translate to big bucks: Gold means that 500,000 units of a single or album were sold, while platinum singles or albums sold 1 million units. In the era of music streaming, 150 streams is considered equal to one unit sale.

While it’s easy to think that an artist has “made it” once their music goes gold or platinum, it doesn’t guarantee future career stability. In an effort to reflect on some of the most memorable country artists you may have forgotten, Stacker used information from the Recording Industry Association of America to compile a list of 20 one-hit wonders from country music history.

A word to the wise: You might raise your eyebrows at some of the artists on this list since they had other well-known tracks. But popularity—even for songs like John Anderson’s “Seminole Wind” or the Charlie Daniels Band’s “Simple Man”—doesn’t always ensure gold or platinum status.

Debby Boone

Debby Boone holding the best new artist trophy during the 20th Anniversary Grammy Awards.

The ballad “You Light Up My Life” originally appeared on the soundtrack for a 1977 summer romance movie of the same name, where it was performed by studio singer Kasey Cisyk. But it was country crooner Debby Boone’s subsequent cover that made the track go platinum. The song spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart (the first to ever do so) and won a Golden Globe and an Oscar. “You Light Up My Life” also propelled Boone to her first Grammy Award win.

But after the hubbub surrounding the track died down, Boone couldn’t replicate the same success with her later releases. Though her future work did feature on Billboard’s country music charts, Boone eventually moved on to perform Christian music and has won two more Grammys since.



Charlie Daniels Band

Charlie Daniels performs during Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam VII.

Though it may be hard to believe, the Charlie Daniels Band only scored one RIAA-certified single over the course of their career: “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Perhaps one of the most famous country songs of all time, the platinum-selling track blends influences from classic fiddle tunes and the bluegrass storytelling tradition to create an unforgettable earworm about a Faustian bargain in the Deep South. The band did produce several other hits, including “Simple Man” and “In America.” But they didn’t see the same sales as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Daniels, the band’s lead singer and fiddle player, died in 2020 at age 83.



Heartland

Jason Albert and musician Keith West from the band “Heartland” perform onstage.

Any early-aughts country fans are likely familiar with Heartland’s platinum-certified debut single “I Loved Her First.” The slow, sentimental 2006 track about fatherly love shot up to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart shortly after its release. The original members of Heartland went their separate ways in 2012 after a string of low-performing songs. But the group got back together with a new lineup in 2023.



Jeannie C. Riley

Jeannie C Riley performs at the International Festival of Country Music at Wembley Arena.

Few could forget Jeannie C. Riley’s spunky 1968 ballad “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” which saw one of the most meteoric rises in Billboard chart history and attained gold status the same year of its release. The song follows a miniskirt-wearing single mother who confronts the local parent-teacher association after receiving complaints about her parenting and personal life.

“Harper Valley P.T.A.” landed Riley a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and led to a movie and a 1981 TV show of the same name, both starring Barbara Eden. Though Riley recorded a handful of songs that also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 over the course of her career, like “Oh, Singer” and “The Girl Most Likely,” none saw the same success as “Harper Valley P.T.A.”



Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson performs onstage during the Farm Aid benefit concert.

Nostalgia is a perennially popular motif in country music, and Jamey Johnson took the wistful theme to the bank with his gold-certified hit “In Color.” In this mostly acoustic track, a boy and his grandfather look through the family’s black-and-white photographs while reminiscing together. After debuting in 2008, “In Color” made it to #9 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in early 2009 and won Song of the Year at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

Johnson has since released several albums and singles and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2022. But, in 2017, he revealed that a concussion and a busy touring schedule took their toll on his songwriting abilities.

The Wreckers

Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp of The Wreckers during Rascal Flatts ‘Me and My Gang’ Tour.

The early 2000s duo The Wreckers, which consisted of Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp, was a short-lived success story. In 2006, the two released their one and only album together: “Stand Still, Look Pretty.” Its lead single, “Leave the Pieces,” garnered a gold certification and shot to the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, making The Wreckers the first duo of women to have a #1 hit with their debut single in more than 50 years. Unfortunately for their newly acquired fanbase, The Wreckers disbanded in 2007, forestalling any hopes for future hits.



Julie Roberts

Julie Roberts performs during the CMA’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Some musicians work for decades without releasing a single gold or platinum hit. However, like The Wreckers, singer Julie Roberts knocked it out of the park with her very first single. Her ballad “Break Down Here” was released in 2004 and soared up Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, landing in the top 20. The song has since gained a gold certification from the RIAA. Though Roberts has continued to release music over the years despite a number of health struggles, “Break Down Here” remains her biggest hit.



James Otto

James Otto performs onstage at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards All Star Jam.

James Otto’s name might not be instantly recognizable, but his deep, bass croon probably is. His gold-certified 2007 single “Just Got Started Lovin’ You” showcases that voice at full range, as a narrator sings to his partner that she should spend more time with him because he “just got started” loving her. The song went to #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2008 and landed on Billboard’s list of the greatest country songs of all time. Though Otto’s later releases have received less attention, he’s still releasing new songs as recently as 2023.



Deana Carter

Deanna Carter performing in Manassas.

When Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” first played on radio stations in 1996, countless teens across the U.S. found a new favorite song. The lyrics and gentle guitar backing evoke all the emotions of a first love, brought back by the taste of the title beverage. “Strawberry Wine” was the lead single off Carter’s debut album, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” and the song has continued to win over listeners, landing a platinum certification in 2021. Carter founded her own record label and continues to release music and tour in 2024.



Vicki Lawrence

Roddy McDowall, Vicki Lawrence, and actress Shirley MacLaine at an event, circa 1985.

Many people know “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” from Reba McEntire’s 1991 cover. But it was actually actor and comedian Vicki Lawrence who sang the original, which tells of a murder in the backwoods of Georgia and the ensuing “make-believe trial.” Upon its 1973 release, Lawrence’s version of the song rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the singer her one and only gold-certified single.

John Anderson

John Anderson during Atlanta’s Country Kicks 101.5 and Eagle 106.7 Present Country Fair 2007.

John Anderson has a plethora of popular tracks to his name, including “Seminole Wind” and “Straight Tequila Night.” But his 1983 song “Swingin'” is his only track to achieve gold status. The song tells the story of an innocent first love between a young couple who spend their time simply swinging on the front porch. “Swingin'” won Anderson a Single of the Year award from the Country Music Association and it peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.



Alannah Myles

Alannah Miles performs on stage at Wappensaal.

Canadian singer Alannah Myles made her debut with “Black Velvet,” a country-blues track about Elvis Presley. The 1989 single won Myles gold certification and a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. But that success soon dried up—her label, Atlantic Records, also gave the track to singer Robin Lee, a move that may have overshadowed Myles’ version. She parted ways with Atlantic in 1997. As soon as she was legally able to re-cut her debut album, Myles wasted no time in re-recording “Black Velvet” and other songs.



Lynn Anderson

Lynn Anderson performs at The Capri Theater.

Lynn Anderson won a Grammy Award in 1971 and, later, RIAA gold certification with her cover of “Rose Garden.” The song charted on both the Billboard Hot 100 (where it peaked at #3) and on the Hot Country Songs chart (where it reached #1). Anderson continued to release music and perform until her death in 2015. All told, “Rose Garden” is her greatest legacy. The song is credited with ushering in a new era of pop-country crossover hits, as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum notes.



John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery performs during the George Strait Music Festival.

John Michael Montgomery has had 20 singles hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including “I Can Love You Like That” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).” But those songs haven’t been quite as celebrated as the gold-certified “I Swear.” Released in 1993 (and since covered by several other bands, including R&B group All-4-One), the track has become a wedding reception standard thanks to its sweet lyrics about the love of a lifetime. After spending more than three decades in the music industry, Montgomery announced his plans for retirement by 2025.



Mac Davis

Mac Davis in Concert circa 1985.

Lubbock, Texas native Mac Davis wrote a number of hits for Elvis Presley, including “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” and “Don’t Cry Daddy.” But as an artist himself, Davis scored just one certified gold hit: “Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me,” a lighthearted song about a man who isn’t ready to settle down. The track also spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972. After more than four decades of songwriting, singing, and acting, Davis died in 2020 at 78.

Sawyer Brown

Jim Scholten, Mark Miller, and Bobby Randall of Sawyer Brown on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Country music group Sawyer Brown only has one platinum hit to their name: “Some Girls Do.” Known for its bouncy melody and cheerful lyrics, the song made it to #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 1992 and eventually achieved platinum status in 2023. The group added a new guitarist in 2004 and continues to release music and tour together in 2024.



Mark Chesnutt

Mark Chesnutt in Chicago.

Mark Chesnutt had his biggest hit with “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” a 1992 track about exactly what the title suggests. (In Bubba’s defense, the jukebox “played a sad song that made him cry.”) The track landed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and hit gold status in 2022. Despite a series of ongoing heart problems, Chesnutt continues to perform in 2024.



Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle performing on stage.

Loretta Lynn’s younger sister, Crystal Gayle, released “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” in 1977. Told from the perspective of a woman struggling to watch her ex move on, the melancholic song spent an impressive 26 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Gayle her only Grammy Award thus far. But she didn’t just stick to the country genre. Gayle has since branched out into pop and inspirational music, and she continues to tour across the U.S. in 2024.



Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus performing at Fan Fair in Nashville.

Billy Ray Cyrus has been featured on two RIAA-certified singles: the gold track “Butterfly Fly Away,” his duet with daughter Miley Cyrus, and Lil Nas X’s massive platinum hit “Old Town Road.” But he only has one solo song that’s done the same. Cyrus’ ultra-catchy anthem “Achy Breaky Heart” topped the charts in several countries at the time of its 1992 release, with the music video being credited with bringing line dancing to the mainstream. Whether you love it or consider it one of the worst songs ever (like the late Blender magazine), there’s no denying the decades-long cultural impact of “Achy Breaky Heart.”



Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd performs during a taping of the series ‘Centerstage’.

The mother-daughter duo The Judds, composed of the late Naomi Judd and her older daughter Wynonna Judd, produced two gold records and one platinum. As a solo artist, Wynonna continues to make headlines and has released several noteworthy solo singles. But none as big as her gold-certified release “No One Else on Earth.” The song tells the story of a woman who has purposely guarded her heart from love, only to fall for the one person who can get past all of her defenses. Released on Judd’s self-titled, 1992 solo debut album, “No One Else on Earth” spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

