Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘CBS TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Background Extras (background extra, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Shadows’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— David (lead, male, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: Bridgeport, Connecticut; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Sinking Cities’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nick (supporting, male, 18-27)

— Dee (lead, female, 18-29)

— Monty (lead, male, 40-64)

– Average hourly rate: $83

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

— Irish Bartender (day player, male, 18-60)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Harlots’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Brad (lead, male, 20-24)

— Elle (lead, female, 20-24)

— Quinn (lead, female, 20-24)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘We Live at Night’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liv (lead, female, 21-25)

— Trey (lead, male, 20-25)

— Sean (supporting, male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: Marietta, Georgia; Uniondale, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Confessional’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ava Grant Role: Special Agent, FBI (lead, female, 30-100)

— Caleb (lead, male, 15-18)

— Chief Of Police (lead, male, 40-100)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Horror Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Male Lead (lead, male, 18-45)

— Female Lead (lead, female, 18-40)

— Supporting Male/Female (supporting, 18-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Mirage’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Coffee Shop Patron (background extra, 18-100)

— Wedding Reception Attendee (background extra, 21-100)

— Open Mic Audience Member (background extra, 21-100)

– Average hourly rate: $24

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘”Wish U Was 8″‘

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jude (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Fudgie’ Sketch Comedy’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Luca Dominick (lead, male, 18-30)

— Ella Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

— Voice Actors (supporting, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: Oberlin, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; Plainview, New York; Binghamton, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Anna’s’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anna (lead, female, 25-40)

— Jeff (supporting, male, 35-45)

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Girl Code’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Sofia (lead, female, 18-24)

— Izzie (lead, female, 18-24)

— Addy (lead, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Santa Monica, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Host For Travel Channel’

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— Host For Travel (lead, 18-100)

— Host For Camera (models, 18-100)

— Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Beverly Hills, California

– Learn more about the documentary series here



‘Dead Lock’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lt. Henry Roberts (supporting, male, 25-65)

— Wallace (lead, male, 20-50)

— Mercer (supporting, male, 18-27)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; New Jersey; Ohio

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.