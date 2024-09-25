Movies and TV shows casting across the US
Canva
Movies and TV shows casting across the US
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Canva
‘Asherah: The TV Series’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)
— Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)
— Location Scout (crew)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Miami, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; West Palm Beach, Florida; Naples, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
‘Ménage à Trois’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Amanda (lead, female, 25-30)
— Ryan (day player, male, 25-30)
— Ramon (supporting, male, 25-45)
– Average hourly rate: $21
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘CBS TV Series’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Background Extras (background extra, 18-45)
– Average hourly rate: $21
– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
‘Anaconda River’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— James Sullivan (lead, male, 20-38)
— Annie (lead, female, 20-35)
— Jenna (lead, female, 20-35)
– Average hourly rate: $15
– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Americatronic!’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)
— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)
— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Anna’s’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Anna (lead, female, 25-40)
— Jeff (supporting, male, 35-45)
— Extras (background extra, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $50
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Crystal’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Crystal (lead, female, 20-30)
— Steven (lead, male, 25-35)
— Marvin (lead, male, 30-40)
– Average hourly rate: $50
– Casting locations: Burbank, California; Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
‘A Soho Love Story’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Paige Johnson (supporting, 18-21)
— Simone (lead, female, 18-20)
— Haley (lead, 18-19)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘The Veil’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Theresa (lead, female, 25-35)
— Selena (lead, female, 22-35)
— Sheriff Malone (supporting, male, 45-60)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)
— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)
— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘On A Lonely Winter Night…’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Samuel (lead, male, 30-60)
— Lily/Rose (lead, female, 20-50)
— Edward (supporting, male, 30-60)
– Average hourly rate: $50
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘America Lasting Impressions’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)
— MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)
— DREW (lead, male, 26-59)
– Average hourly rate: $50
– Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Bluff’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Banks (supporting, male, 30-40)
— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)
— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
‘Premarital Love’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Richard (lead, male, 18-100)
— Jenny (lead, female, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
‘Golden’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)
— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)
— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)
– Average hourly rate: $28
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Happy Gilmore 2’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— 2000s Golf Spectators (Non SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $18
– Casting locations: Livingston, New Jersey; East Orange, New Jersey; South Orange, New Jersey; Verona, New Jersey; West Orange, New Jersey
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Hard Boiled City’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Jean Genie (supporting, female, 25-45)
— Flamingo Steve (supporting, male, 45-65)
— Megan (supporting, female, 35-50)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Dead Lock’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Roberts (lead, male, 18-60)
— Honore (lead, male, 25-45)
— Miles (lead, 8-17)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: , Pennsylvania
– Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
‘Into the Black’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Ike (lead, male, 23-30)
— Imani (lead, female, 20-30)
— The Professor (supporting, 35-50)
– Average hourly rate: $125
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Bernardino, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.