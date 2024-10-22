

Walter McBride // Getty Images

30 spooky Halloween things to do near you

Cast members dressed in horror characters during the 2015 ‘Blood Manor’ press preview in New York.

If you’re looking for thrills and chills this season, Way.com shares the top 30 activities to do around Halloween in or near cities across the U.S.

Halloween Activities in San Francisco

1. Terror Vault

Location: 88 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Rating: 5 out of 5 based on 5 reviews

This super scary event is basically a haunted experience called “The Initiation,” put on by a company called Terror Vault. It lasts five weeks starting at the end of September. Fans of fear go to a seminar where a cult called “INsight” tries to recruit them. It’s not for the faint of heart.

2. The Haunt SF Ghost Tours

Location: 5 Isadora Duncan Ln, San Francisco, CA 94102

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 853 reviews

Check out the Haunt SF Ghost Tours if you’re up for some spooky stuff in San Francisco. The tour is guided by legit ghost hunters who will take you to the city’s most haunted spots and give you the real scoop on ghost hunting and true crime stories.

3. San Francisco Ghosts

Location: 649 Mission St, 5th floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 203 reviews

Explore the supernatural side of San Francisco with this tour, which takes you on a journey through the city’s most haunted streets and reveals the spine-tingling stories behind them. This tour is perfect for history buffs and thrill-seekers alike who are looking to delve into the mysteries of the paranormal world in SF.

Halloween Activities in Seattle

4. Spooked In Seattle Ghost Tours & Museum

Location: 89 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 based on 313 reviews

If you’re looking for some super spooky Halloween things to do, check out Spooked In Seattle. They offer ghost tours and a museum experience that will give you a glimpse into the eerie and haunted history of Seattle. It’s a cool way to explore the city’s paranormal side.

5. Georgetown Morgue Haunted House

Location: 5000 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98134

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 based on 837 reviews

The Georgetown Morgue Haunted House is one of the scariest places to visit if you’re looking for a bone-chilling experience this Halloween. It’s got everything you want in a haunted house—an immersive setting, theatrical elements, and enough frights to make your hair stand on end.

6. House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

Location: DAR Rainier Chapter House, 800 E Roy St, Seattle, WA 98102

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 based on 163 reviews

Have you heard about The House of Spirits? They have a cool Halloween event where you can sip on spooky cocktails and get into a Halloween vibe. It’s a good place to add some mystery and excitement to your Halloween celebration.



GIBAN // Shutterstock

Halloween Activities in New Orleans

Giant black spiders as halloween decorations.

7. Bloody Mary’s Tours, Haunted Museum & Voodoo Shop

Location: 826 & 828 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 based on 437 reviews

If you’re looking for a scary adventure in New Orleans, check out Bloody Mary’s Tours. They take you to all the haunted spots and even have a haunted museum and a voodoo shop.

8. French Quarter Phantoms Ghost Tours New Orleans

Location: 718 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 3733 reviews

Experience the thrill of Halloween with French Quarter Phantoms Ghost Tours in New Orleans. They’re the real deal when it comes to exploring New Orleans’ haunted past. Their guides are super knowledgeable and really bring the ghostly legends to life.

9. Ghost Manor

Location: 2502 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 200 reviews

Ghost Manor promises a hair-raising experience for visitors. With its eerie ambiance and thrilling elements, this haunted house offers an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with scares and surprises.

Halloween Activities in NYC

10. Blood Manor

Location: 359 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Rating: 3.7 out of 5 based on 701 reviews

Blood Manor is one of the scariest haunted houses you’ll ever visit. They’ve got all sorts of freaky stuff going on that will give you goosebumps. If you want to get your heart racing, check it out.

11. A Haunting In Hollis

Location: 21117 Hollis Ave, Queens, NY 11429

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 based on 551 reviews

A Haunting In Hollis is, quite possibly, the spookiest haunted house in NYC. You’ll find ghouls and zombies hiding at every turn, but don’t sweat it, you’ll be equipped with a special laser gun to dodge or zap them.

12. Nightmare Dollhouse

Location: Teatro SEA at The Clemente, 107 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002

Rating: 3.3 out of 5 based on 130 reviews

Nightmare Dollhouse is a haunted dollhouse where you can interact with all kinds of scary stuff. It’s perfect for anyone who wants a different kind of Halloween adventure with a mix of mystery and fright.

Halloween Activities in Chicago

13. Haunted Halloween Ball Chicago

Location: 520 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 based on 22 reviews

Up for some serious Halloween fun? The Haunted Halloween Ball in Chicago delivers a night of haunted houses, spooky music, and creepy costumes that will give you chills.

14. Midnight Terror Haunted House

Location: 5520 W 111th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 based on 1272 reviews

Midnight Terror Haunted House is a haunted attraction located in Illinois. It’s famous for its spine-tingling atmosphere. Whether you’re a horror junkie or just looking for a good scare, Midnight Terror Haunted House is the place to be.

15. Chicago Gangsters and Ghosts Tours

Location: 71 East W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 3113 reviews

Chicago Gangsters and Ghosts Tours take you on a spooky journey through the city’s past. You’ll get to explore the scenes of crimes that were committed by infamous gangsters, mobsters, and criminals. The tour is full of captivating stories about notorious figures such as Al Capone and the Untouchables. If you’re into the dark and fascinating world of the Chicago Mob, this tour is worth checking out.

Halloween Activities in Salem

16. Gallows Hill Museum

Location: 7 Lynde St, Salem, MA 01970

The Gallows Hill Museum is an awesome spot to check out during Halloween. They let you experience the Salem Witch Trials in a way that’s both immersive and theatrical. You can explore the eerie history of the trials, and they even have interactive haunted adventures for you to enjoy. It’s a must-visit attraction if you’re in town during the Halloween season.

17. Count Orlok’s Nightmare Gallery

Location: 285 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970

Count Orlok’s Nightmare Gallery is the perfect spot for horror flick buffs. You can check out all kinds of memorabilia and costumes from classic scary movies here.

18. Old Burying Point Cemetery and Salem Witch Trial Memorial

Location: Charter St, Salem, MA 01970

When you’re having a blast celebrating Halloween in Salem, don’t forget to show some respect to the victims of the Salem Witch Trials. You can check out the Old Burying Point Cemetery and the Salem Witch Trial Memorial to remember the tragic events of 1692. It’s a great way to honor those who were wrongly accused and executed during the trials.

Halloween Activities in Los Angeles

19. Creep LA

Location: 1123 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 based on 22 reviews

Have you heard of Creep LA? It’s a haunted house experience like no other. It’s not just scary, it’s interactive, so you get to be part of the creepy story. If you’re looking for a memorable and unique Halloween experience, this is the one for you.

20. House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

Location: 1828 Oak St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 based on 133 reviews

Want to go fancy this Halloween? The House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is a free-roam party thrown inside a venue that’s thought to be haunted. You’ll get to taste a variety of themed mini-cocktails, enjoy extravagant entertainment, listen to music, watch some creepy magic tricks, and even interact with some of the guests.

21. Haunt O’ Ween – Los Angeles

Location: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Old Post Office Building, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 based on 440 reviews

Haunt O’ Ween is one of the coolest Halloween events in Los Angeles. It’s a perfect mix of scary and fun that everyone can enjoy. You can explore the haunted mazes and immerse yourself in the spooky atmosphere.

Halloween Activities in Washington DC

22. The Exorcist Steps

Location: Washington, DC 20007

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 based on 500 reviews

So, you know that scene from the classic horror movie “The Exorcist”? Well, the place where it was filmed is actually a historic landmark now. The stairs themselves are pretty creepy—they’re narrow and covered in ivy. They’re just a shortcut between Prospect Street NW and Canal Road NW, but if you’re a fan of the movie or want to add some extra spooky vibes to your Halloween, it’s worth checking out.

23. Tudor Place

Location: 1644 31st St NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 based on 488 reviews

If you want to experience something different this Halloween in Washington, D.C., you should visit Tudor Place. It’s a historic site that offers tours and events that provide a unique glimpse into the city’s rich heritage. You can explore the garden’s winding paths, enjoy the fun and spooky activities, and indulge in sugary treats.

24. O Museum in The Mansion

Location: 2020 O St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 based on 1166 reviews

The O Museum in The Mansion, located in Washington, D.C., is so unique that you won’t find anything like it in the world. The mansion has over 100 rooms and 80 secret doors. You can explore the mysterious and intriguing atmosphere of the mansion and have a blast. It’s a perfect blend of history and mystery that you won’t forget anytime soon.



JMOF // Shutterstock

Halloween Activities in Las Vegas

Zak Bagan’s The Haunted Museum entrance sign in Las Vegas.

25. Fright Dome

Location: 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 based on 269 reviews

If you’re a Halloween fanatic, don’t miss out on Fright Dome at Circus Circus. This place is famous for its terrifying haunted houses and spooky decorations.

26. Asylum-Hotel Fear Haunted House

Location: 4300 Meadows Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 based on 463 reviews

Looking for a scary, yet fun experience in Vegas this Halloween season? Check out Asylum-Hotel Fear Haunted House. It offers an immersive and terrifying haunted experience that is perfect for thrill-seekers.

27. Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum

Location: 600 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 based on 8670 reviews

Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum offers a unique and eerie exploration of paranormal phenomena, making it a top choice for those interested in the supernatural side of Halloween.

Halloween Activities in Atlanta

28. The Ungrounded Thriller Escape

Location: 473 Deckner Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 109 reviews

Imagine being thrown into a spooky and thrilling adventure where you have to survive in the darkness for 25 minutes. The Ungrounded Thriller Escape offers an outdoor escape game that puts you to the test as you fend off hordes of evil. Can you make it out alive?

29. Paranoia Quest Escape the Room

Location: 72 Broad St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 based on 1449 reviews

If you’re looking for an exciting Halloween adventure, check out Paranoia Quest Escape the Room in Atlanta. They offer escape rooms that mix mystery and suspense for a thrilling time.

30. Historic Fourth Ward Park

Location: 680 Dallas St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 based on 3294 reviews

The Historic Fourth Ward Park is an awesome spot to spend Halloween. It’s got a mix of outdoor activities and a spooky vibe that everyone can enjoy, no matter their age.

Bonus! Other Top Halloween Activities in the U.S.

31. Experience a slice of Haitian history up close on a Vodou Tour of Miami. Learn about Vodou, Haitian folklore, and enjoy a live dance performance.

32. Search for Bigfoot on a helicopter tour from Bend, Oregon. You’ll fly through prime Bigfoot habitat and above the snow-capped Cascade Mountains, searching for the elusive Sasquatch.

33. Tour the Old Charleston City Jail, which held some of Charleston, S.C.’s most notorious criminals. Most of the building’s original structures remain intact, and visitors claim to have seen paranormal activities, heard ghostly voices, and heard chains dragging.

34. Tour the crumbling Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia—once the world’s most notorious and expensive prison that housed some of the most villainous felons in the country, including Slick Willie Sutton and Scarface Al Capone.

35. Go ghost-hunting in Traverse City, MI, and hike to the Hippie Tree (often considered a possible vortex into another dimension) while listening to tales of ghostly activity and hauntings of Northern Michigan Asylum.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.