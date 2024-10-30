

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Everything is Normal’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Space Team Second in Command (lead, 20-40)

— Space Crew 1 (lead, 25-60)

— Super Dad (lead, 40-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Harlots’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Brad (lead, male, 20-24)

— Elle (lead, female, 20-24)

— Quinn (lead, female, 20-24)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Bobby Bloody’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Caesar (lead, male, 28-48)

— Victim (supporting, male, 24-52)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Ménage à Trois’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Amanda (lead, female, 25-30)

— Ryan (day player, male, 25-30)

— Ramon (supporting, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘1980s County Fair Goers (Non SAG-AFTRA Covered)’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— 1980s County Fair Goers (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Mountain Lakes, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Denville, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

— Office Workers/Victims (background extra, 18-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Darkness’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

— Trish (other, female, 18-24)

— Angel (other, male, 26-40)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘For Matilda’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sonny (lead, male, 20-30)

— Courtney (lead, female, 20-30)

— Jenny (supporting, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Written’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sam (lead, female, 20-32)

— Kaden (supporting, male, 20-32)

— The Spirit (lead, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Yellow Teeth’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eddie (lead, male, 21-25)

— Anthony (lead, male, 21-25)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Happy Gilmore 2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Hip/Artsy People for Golf Spectator Scene (SAG AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Upper East Side Bakery Customers (background extra, 18-70)

— Publishing Party Guests (background extra, 18-100)

— Private School Parents and Grandparents (background extra, 35-80)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.