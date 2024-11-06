Skip to Content
Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Canva

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.


Canva

‘Karaoke Reality Competition’

– Project type: reality tv
– Roles:
— Singers Who Love Karaoke (lead, 18-100)
— Singers who love karaoke! (voiceover, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the reality tv here


Canva

‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)
— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)
— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Concord, New Hampshire
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Birdemic the Musical’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Kim (lead, female, 18-30)
— Vivien (lead, female, 18-30)
— Dr. Jones (supporting, male, 30-60)
– Average hourly rate: $12
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Jose, California; San Francisco, California
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Love At The End Of Lies’

– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Colleague (supporting, female, 18-26)
— Extras (background extra, 18-60)
— Chris (day player, male, 25-30)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here


Canva

‘The Seventh Day’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— John (Audrey’s Husband) (supporting, male, 30-37)
— Audrey Mitchell (lead, female, 30-45)
— Annie Delaney (supporting, female, 18-25)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Austin, Texas
– Learn more about the feature film here


Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Goetic’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Greg (lead, male, 35-40)
— Anastasia (supporting, female, 25-35)
— Cindy (supporting, female, 30-40)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Last Halloween Scare’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Late Teen (supporting, 17-19)
— Teenager 14-16 (supporting, 14-16)
– Average hourly rate: $15
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Beau (lead, 25-25)
— Belle (lead, 21-21)
— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Hook Up’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Evan (lead, male, 22-26)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘1980s County Fair Goers (Non SAG-AFTRA Covered)’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— 1980s County Fair Goers (background extra, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $17
– Casting locations: Denville, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Mountain Lakes, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘America Lasting Impressions’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)
— MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)
— DREW (lead, male, 26-59)
– Average hourly rate: $50
– Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)
— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)
— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Indie Movie’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Summer (lead, 18-100)
— Autumn (content creators & real people, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘The Date’ Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Peter (lead, male, 30-45)
— Ashley (lead, female, 30-40)
— Michelle (supporting, female, 28-38)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: Glendale, California
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)
— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)
— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Americatronic!’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)
— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)
— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘My Life as a Waiter in L.A.’

– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Customer (lead, female, male, trans female, trans male, 30-100)
— Coworker 1 (lead, male, 18-100)
— Coworker 2 (lead, female, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $33
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here


Canva

‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)
— Victoria (lead, 21-100)
— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)
– Average hourly rate: $38
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Dead Format’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Maddie (supporting, female, 18-35)
— Kevin (lead, male, 18-35)
— Clerk (supporting, male, 30-70)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: Lititz, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; East Petersburg, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York
– Learn more about the feature film here


Canva

‘Maledicta’

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Catalina (lead, female, 23-37)
— Daisy Goodman (supporting, female, 23-40)
— Kenia Cortez (supporting, 23-35)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

