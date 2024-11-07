

Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

10 classic trucking movies

Burt Reynolds as Bo ‘Bandit’ Darville in ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’

Trucking is an integral part of American culture. These drivers haul and deliver goods all over the country, and the occupation is one of the most common in the U.S.

Though normalized over the years, truckers are often perceived in pop culture as rebellious wanderers of the open road, akin to modern-day cowboys. It was the 1970s that saw a burst of interest in the lifestyle. People were fascinated by the camaraderie and thrill of the trucking community, and citizens band radios, or CB radios, were all the rage. Trucking films also saw a boom during that decade with iconic ’70s films like “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Convoy.”

The CB radio craze fizzled out in the 1980s with the rise of cell technology, but truckers continue to be unlikely protagonists in the film world.

Truck Parking Club analyzed numerous film databases to compile a list of 10 classic movies paying homage to the trucking industry. The releases range from the 1930s through the 2020s; however, it’s worth noting that 2 in 5 items on this list came from trucking culture’s heyday in the ’70s.



LMPC via Getty Images

Born to Be Wild (1938)

Ralph Byrd, Doris Weston, and Ward Bond in ‘Born to Be Wild.’

Ralph Byrd and Ward Bond star as truck drivers Steve Hackett and Bill Purvis, respectively, in “Born to Be Wild.” The action film begins with the two truckers getting fired after they decide not to shift to a lower gear while driving downhill on a steep grade. After losing their jobs, Hackett and Purvis’ boss asks them to haul what they’re told is a load of lettuce for a whopping $1,000. The cargo ends up being dynamite, and the duo ends up on an unsuspecting adventure to help save a town from ruin.



Warner Brothers // Getty Images

They Drive by Night (1940)

Humphrey Bogart, Ann Sheridan, and George Raft in ‘They Drive By Night.’

“They Drive by Night” was one the last movies featuring Humphry Bogart in a supporting role before his career blew up as a lead actor. It’s also one of his most underrated. The film noir stars George Raft as Joe Fabrini and Bogart as his brother, Paul Fabrini. The siblings work as delivery truck drivers with dreams of owning their own business. One night, Paul falls asleep at the wheel and loses his arm in an accident. Joe then gets offered a job with another trucking company. Things go awry when the owner’s wife (Ida Lupino) falls for him and kills her husband. She then frames Paul for murder when he refuses to be with her. “They Drive by Night” has stood the test of time and has a 92% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes taken from 26 reviews.



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in the film ‘Smokey and the Bandit’.

Burt Reynolds stars as a truck-driving bootlegger nicknamed Bandit in this action comedy. The adventure begins when Bandit agrees to smuggle beer over state lines and heats up when he picks up hitchhiker Carrie (Sally Field), gaining the attention of Sheriff Buford T. Justice. “Smokey and the Bandit” was the second-highest-grossing film of 1977 and spawned two sequels.



LMPC via Getty Images

Breaker! Breaker! (1977)

Chuck Norris in ‘Breaker! Breaker!’.

Trucking culture’s heyday was in the ’70s, and “Breaker! Breaker!” glorifies everything about the public’s romanticized perception of truck drivers. The movie stars Chuck Norris as J.D. Dawes—a big rig driver searching for his brother, who disappeared in a desert town run by a corrupt, trucker-hating judge. The film’s title also plays to the love of CB radios at the time (“breaker, breaker” is what truckers say when they want to speak on a channel). In typical Norris fashion, the villains get what’s coming to them in a harsh way.



Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

Convoy (1978)

Kris Kristofferson and Ali MacGraw in ‘Convoy’.

Rarely does a theme song predate a movie, but “Convoy” is based on C.W. McCall’s 1975 chart-topping country anthem of the same name. The film stars Kris Kristofferson as trucker Martin “Rubber Duck” Penwald and leans heavily on the decade’s fascination with trucking culture and CB radios. When a devious sheriff begins tricking drivers using their CB radios to alert each other about police presence, a group of truckers led by Rubber Duck use them to form a milelong convoy in protest.



Michael Putland // Getty Images

Over the Top (1987)

Sylvester Stallone portrait.

“Over the Top” is a fitting title for Sylvester Stallone’s foray into trucking culture. The famed actor stars as Lincoln Hawk—a trucker striving to rekindle his relationship with his son after his estranged wife dies. Hawk’s other goal is to prevail at the arm wrestling championship and win enough money to buy a new semi. This film takes Stallone’s classic underdog archetype to new levels and sees him square off against some over-the-top rivals, including one who drinks a can of motor oil before their big arm wrestling match.



Samuel de Roman/WireImage // Getty Images

The Ice Road (2021)

Liam Neeson attends premiere.

“The Ice Road” turns trucking into a rescue mission in this action thriller. Liam Neeson stars as Mike McCann, an ice road big rig driver who helps lead a team of truckers over a frozen lake in an attempt to save workers who’ve been trapped after a diamond mine collapses in a remote area of northern Canada. Laurence Fishburne also stars in the Netflix movie as Jim Goldenrod, the trucker who leads the risky mission.



FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

White Line Fever (1975)

Jan-Michael Vincent and Kay Lenz in a scene from ‘White Line Fever’.

Jan-Michael Vincent stars in “White Line Fever” as a Vietnam veteran-turned-independent-long-haul trucker Carrol Jo Hummer. After borrowing money for his own truck, Hummer is told he must repay his debt by smuggling goods on his drives. The young hero is appalled by the corruption and risks his life to stop it.



Universal Pictures // Getty Images

Black Dog (1998)

Meat Loaf and Patrick Swayze in a scene from the film ‘Black Dog’.

Formerly incarcerated trucker Jack Crews (Patrick Swayze) takes a dangerous cash job to support his family in “Black Dog.” When he realizes the truck is filled with assault weapons, Crews knows the stakes are high. The action thriller’s climax comes in the form of a high-speed chase that includes a convoy of 18-wheelers and some impressive truck driving.



Scott Wintrow // Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Trucker (2008)

James Mottern, Michelle Monaghan, Jimmy Bennett, Joey Lauren Adams and Brandon Hanson attend the premiere of “Trucker”.

In an industry dominated by men, “Trucker” stars Michelle Monaghan as Diane Ford, a woman trucker living life on the open road. Her world turns upside down when she is forced to reunite with her 11-year-old son, whom she deserted as an infant. The drama explores Ford’s inner struggle to balance her carefree life with raising a child and illuminates the challenges many truckers face with a life on the road.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Paris Close.

This story originally appeared on Truck Parking Club and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.