Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Wrong Marriage, Fated Groom’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— William Johnson (lead, male, 25-32)

— Emily Brown (lead, female, 25-32)

– Average hourly rate: $45

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Marco Has a Show’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Performers (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Husker,’ Kids Aged 3-17′

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— County Fair Goers (background extra, 3-17)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Mountain Lakes, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Painting the Lake’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

— Drew Palmer (lead, male, 23-35)

— Fez (supporting, male, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Rock Hill, South Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Happy Gilmore 2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Hip/Artsy People for Golf Spectator Scene (SAG AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘1980s County Fair Goers (Non SAG-AFTRA Covered)’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— 1980s County Fair Goers (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Denville, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Mountain Lakes, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Goetic’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Greg (lead, male, 35-40)

— Anastasia (supporting, female, 25-35)

— Cindy (supporting, female, 30-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Love At The End Of Lies’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Colleague (supporting, female, 18-26)

— Extras (background extra, 18-60)

— Chris (day player, male, 25-30)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Actors in PJs,’ Interviewees’

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— Interviewee Actor/Reality/Dancer/Wrestler (lead, 5-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; North Hollywood, California

– Learn more about the documentary series here



‘The Deponent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Vincent (lead, male, 25-35)

— Tessa (lead, female, 25-35)

— Connor Drake (supporting, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Why I Love You’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (lead, male, 28-35)

— Cara (lead, female, 23-30)

— Joy (supporting, female, 22-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida; New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Horror Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anais (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Birdemic the Musical’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kim (lead, female, 18-30)

— Vivien (lead, female, 18-30)

— Dr. Jones (supporting, male, 30-60)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: San Jose, California; Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Last Halloween Scare’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Late Teen (supporting, 17-19)

— Teenager 14-16 (supporting, 14-16)

– Average hourly rate: $16

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

