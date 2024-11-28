

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Norristown, Pennsylvania

‘Caught Stealing,’ a Darren Aronofsky-Austin Butler Sony Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Unique 1990s NYC Types (background extra, 18-100)

— Athletic, Fit Guys for Baseball Player (background extra, male, 18-35)

— Featured Orthodox Jewish Family Members (background extra, female, male, 8-55)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

‘Soma Ulte’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Daphne Dolan (lead, female, 18-26)

— Kevin Kent (lead, male, 18-26)

— Erin (supporting, female, 18-26)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Hightstown, New Jersey

‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

— LeFleur (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas

‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

– Average hourly rate: $29

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Happy Gilmore 2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Golf Spectators (Non SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: East Hanover, New Jersey; South Orange, New Jersey; Roseland, New Jersey; West Orange, New Jersey; New York City, New York

‘To Hum You My Tune’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Connor (lead, male, 20-30)

— Liv (lead, female, 20-30)

— PJ (lead, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

‘Against the Spotlight’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Participant (lead, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Goal of My Life’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenny (supporting, female, 18-26)

– Average hourly rate: $84

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California

‘Marco Has a Show’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Performers (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘The Deponent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Vincent (lead, male, 25-35)

— Tessa (lead, female, 25-35)

— Connor Drake (supporting, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

‘The Date’ Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Peter (lead, male, 30-45)

— Ashley (lead, female, 30-40)

— Michelle (supporting, female, 28-38)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Vicarion’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— ROSE DALTRY (lead, female, 21-24)

— NURSE TOLAND (day player, female, 25-60)

— DOWNTOWN UBER DRIVER (day player, male, 35-65)

– Average hourly rate: $87

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Lake House’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lyle (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Anne (lead, female, 22-32)

— Elena (supporting, female, 22-32)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

