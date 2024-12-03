

Travis Kelce and his vehicle collection

Travis Kelce during the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback” at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

When he isn’t busy on the field or having his private life blasted on tabloids, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can be found cruising in one of many vehicles in his private collection.

Unlike most celebrity types, whose only qualifier for vehicle ownership is a high price tag, Kelce is a gearhead through and through. While his taste is broad, ranging from classic muscle to modern luxury, each addition to his astounding million-plus-dollar collection shares a sense of style and esteem only a certified gearhead would understand.

In this feature, we cover Kelce and his vehicle collection, including his foray into the NFL, prized rides, and kooky vehicular tales.

About Travis Kelce

So, who is Travis Kelce? If you’ve lived under a rock the past few months or aren’t a football fan, you may not be familiar with Kelce. In this section, we’re clearing things up for you. Read on for an overview of the 11-year NFL veteran and gearhead.

The Early Years

Kelce was born Oct. 5, 1989, in the small town of Westlake, Ohio, to parents Ed and Donna, a steel salesman and bank executive, respectively. In high school, Travis was a three-sport athlete, engaging in football, baseball, and basketball; however, he excelled under the Friday night lights.

As a quarterback through high school, Kelce was a three-letter varsity winner, totaling 2,539 offensive yards his senior year. His senior year stats landed him multiple football scholarships. He eventually settled at the University of Cincinnati to join his older brother Jason Kelce, who retired in 2024 after playing with the Philadelphia Eagles for his entire 13-year career in the NFL.

The College Years

After redshirting through the 2008 season, Travis Kelce played in 11 college games in 2009, serving as the Bearcats’ quarterback and tight end. He earned two touchdowns, one reception, and eight rushes; however, he faced a one-year suspension the following year after violating team rules.

In 2011, Kelce came back with a vengeance as a tight end, landing 13 catches and two touchdowns, though these numbers were nothing compared to his senior year stats. Come 2012, Kelce managed an impressive 45 receptions, 722 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns, earning him the College Football Performance Awards Tight End of the Year for 2012.

NFL Career

Out of college, Kelce was drafted into the NFL as the 63rd draft pick, landing him a position with Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs. Reid, who’d recently become head coach for the Chiefs, had familiarity with Kelce after coaching his brother Jason on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since his 2013 draft, Kelce has played through 11 seasons with the Chiefs, assisting in the team’s crowning as:

2x Super Bowl champions (LIV, LVII)

4x First-team All-Pro

3x Second-team All-Pro

8x Pro Bowl

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Such successes with Kansas City have earned him the title of one of the top tight ends in NFL history.

Travis Kelce Evergreen Stats

Position: Tight End

Height: 6′ 4-⅞”

Weight: 255 lbs.

Arm Length: 33-¾”

Hand Span: 9-⅝”

Travis Kelce NFL Career Stats

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Total Receptions: 878

Total Receiving Yards: 10,985

Receiving Touchdowns: 74

Car Collection

Throughout his early years, Kelce wasn’t much of a gearhead. With football on the brain, he devoted most of his efforts to the field; however, once the NFL checks began rolling in, he filled his garage with a sizable collection of dream rides. Let’s check out some of the standout vehicles he’s owned or currently owns.

2014 GMC Terrain Denali

Oddly enough, Kelce likes to keep his car collection for cruises, date nights, and post-game celebrations. From day to day, the Chiefs tight end pilots a modest 2014 GMC Terrain Denali around the Cincinnati streets, handling basic errands and daily driving tasks.

2013 Ford F-150

After totaling his college car and cruising in a cheap, unreliable “hooptie,” Kelce’s older brother Jason donated his brand-new F-150 to bless his still-in-school brother with reliable transportation. Unknowingly to Travis, Jason had left the pickup’s spare key in the glove compartment. After a night at a Cleveland gentlemen’s club, a mere 10 hours after being given the truck, Kelce walked out to the parking lot to find no signs of the F-150.

The F-150 was soon thereafter recovered with minimal damage, and Kelce drove the pickup into the ground during the remainder of his college years.

2014 Aston Martin Vanquish

Kelce, Travis Kelce; at least, we hope that’s the line he uses when he hops out of his pristine 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish. The Vanquish was one of the first additions to Kelce’s current lineup, purchased for $300,000 in 2014 and used exclusively for special events and celebrity appearances.

Land Rover Range Rover

Another staple of Kelce’s car collection is his Mercedes AMG G-63, colloquially known as a ‘G-Wagon.’ While seemingly a brick on wheels, the G-63 platform has proven itself to be a capable off-roader. Plus, the 577-horsepower, bi-turbo 4.0L V8 power plant makes cruising even the most crowded city streets a blast.

Rolls Royce Ghost

When you think of luxury auto manufacturers, undoubtedly, one of the first brands that comes to mind is Rolls Royce. The hand-manufactured, made-to-order chassis exudes luxury, and Kelce’s gleaming, black Rolls Royce Ghost is no exception!

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

While the previous entries into Kelce’s collection err on the side of luxury, his 1970 Chevelle SS convertible stands out in the garage. The big-body Chevy, known in tabloids as the “Getaway Car’, features a custom candy red paint job, staggered multi-piece wheels, black interior, and top, and, hopefully, number’s matching a 396 ci big block under the hood … we can dream at least.

