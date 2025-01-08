Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.





Canva

‘Reality TV Business Show, Assistant’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Assistant (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘Microseries Project’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Diverse Talent (supporting, 12-75)

— Attractive Men (lead, male, 20-35)

— Attractive Women (lead, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘The Maid and the Dragon Slayer’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Celeste Lancaster (lead, female, 18-26)

— King Lancaster (lead, male, 40-55)

— Livia Swann (lead, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Asherah: The TV Series’ Pilot’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

— Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

— Gabriel (supporting, female, 12-14)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Naples, Florida; Fort Myers, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Miami, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Darkness’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

— Trish (other, female, 18-24)

— Angel (other, male, 26-40)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Follow Me’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Gunner (lead, male, 30-40)

— Spencer (lead, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Stamford, Connecticut; Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Flying Without Wings’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maggie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Sara (supporting, female, 28-35)

— Martin (lead, male, 60-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Christmas Miracle’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Duarte, California; Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Solitary Confinement’ Episode 2′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Sey (lead, female, 20-25)

— Ant (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Dr. Esra (supporting, male, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘America Lasting Impressions’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

— MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)

— MARY (lead, female, 13-16)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Untitled 70’s Camp Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-35)

— Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 20-50)

— Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $94

– Casting locations: Louisville, Kentucky

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Norristown, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lifestyle Interview Series’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Interview Subject (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Saint George, Utah; Los Angeles, California; Bullhead City, Arizona; Henderson, Nevada; Reno, Nevada

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Concord, New Hampshire; Boston, Massachusetts

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Phineas Atters’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Katie (lead, female, 27-44)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: East Setauket, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Disposable Bodies’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Betty Walsh (lead, female, 16-23)

— Jesse (supporting, 18-100)

— Liza Walsh (lead, female, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Confidential’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Reader (day player, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Studio City, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The CEO Who Help Me Raise a Child’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Eric Smith (lead, male, 20-30)

— Scarlett Rice (lead, female, 20-30)

— Dowson (supporting, male, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.