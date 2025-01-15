Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘Maddie’s Secret’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Doctor (supporting, male, trans male, 40-100)

— Nurse (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, trans male, 30-100)

— Jessica (supporting, female, 30-100)

– Average hourly rate: $36

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Design Show Pilot’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Jack’s Assistant (supporting, 20-30)

— Focus Group People (day player, 18-100)

— Willo’s Assistant (day player, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Killington, Vermont; Durham, New Hampshire; Augusta, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; White Plains, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Choice’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Club Girl (supporting, 18-100)

— Priest (supporting, male, 37-100)

— Robber (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Union, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Botoxic’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kurt (supporting, male, 25-39)

— Young Kathleen (day player, female, 18-30)

— Young Rose (day player, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Goshen, New York; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Norristown, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Phineas Atters’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Katie (lead, female, 27-44)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: East Setauket, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Disposable Bodies’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Betty Walsh (lead, female, 16-23)

— Jesse (supporting, 18-100)

— Liza Walsh (lead, female, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Nemesis’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James Axton (supporting, male, 28-35)

— Luna Rae (lead, female, 24-30)

— Marduk (supporting, 28-38)

– Average hourly rate: $54

– Casting locations: Vallejo, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Reality TV Business Show, Assistant’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Assistant (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Learn more about the reality tv here

‘America Lasting Impressions’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

— MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)

— MARY (lead, female, 13-16)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘MALLORY’S GHOST’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Louise (supporting, female, 25-36)

— Will (day player, male, 30-50)

— Lizzie (day player, female, 10-20)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Follow Me’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Gunner (lead, male, 30-40)

— Spencer (lead, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Stamford, Connecticut; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Big Cheese’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Narrator (voiceover, 21-100)

– Average hourly rate: $42

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the documentary here

‘Birdemic the Musical’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kim (lead, female, 18-30)

— Vivien (lead, female, 18-30)

— Dr. Jones (supporting, male, 30-60)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Jose, California; San Francisco, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lore – A Collective Narrative’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lead (lead, 18-27)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Flying Without Wings’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maggie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Sara (supporting, female, 28-35)

— Martin (lead, male, 60-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

