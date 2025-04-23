Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘You S.O.B’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Detective Saks (day player, 30-100)

— Chloe (supporting, female, 18-27)

— Jack Childs (day player, male, 40-100)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Friday Night Live’ Comedy Skit – Pilot’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Non Celebrity Roles (lead, 25-70)

— Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (lead, male, 35-65)

— Elon Musk (lead, male, 25-60)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extra (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Manhattan, New York; The Bronx, New York; Staten Island, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Queens, New York

‘Syphon’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Syphon (lead, male, 18-35)

— Husband (supporting, male, 35-65)

— Kat (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $188

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New York City, New York; New London, Connecticut; New Haven, Connecticut

‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Newport Beach, California; Los Angeles, California; Laguna Beach, California

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Santa Monica, California

‘The Impossible Number’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Brad (supporting, male, 20-30)

— Student (day player, 20-30)

— Layla (lead, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘No Sweat’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

— Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘TKWTD’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Featured Extras (lead, 18-50)

— 1990’s Era Female Extras (lead, female, 18-25)

— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Concord, New Hampshire

‘Americatronic!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Ongoing Docu-Drama’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Recurring Role (lead, 18-100)

— Writer/Creator (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Tampa, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York

‘Only You’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

— Aidan (supporting, male, 20-30)

— Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire

‘Imperium Wars’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

— Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

— Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

‘”A Look at The Islands” (Working Title)’

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— Host (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Fullerton, California

‘Personal Effects’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Cassidy Lane (lead, female, 20-27)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

’33 Days’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

