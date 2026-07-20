The school bus was built for a cooler America

The American school bus has looked about the same for 80 years. Yellow paint, high vinyl seats, a heater up front, and windows you adjust by hand. Any air conditioning is what you get with the windows open while rolling down the street. Most likely, it’s been decades since you’ve ridden a school bus and can’t understand how it feels today.

You do not have to imagine it. In August 2024, a district north of Austin started the school year in a heat spike with the outside air at 109 degrees and 16 of its 100 buses running with broken AC. The district handed out water, cooling towels, and packed ice chests.

“On the older buses, the air might be working this morning, and by this afternoon it might not be,” the interim superintendent, Cara Malone, told BusesForSale. A great-grandmother described what pickup looked like. “[My granddaughter] always jumps off the bus and says, ‘Oh, Granny, I’m hot. I’m so hot,” she said of her kid. “So we immediately sponge her down to get her cool and give her some water.”

But, you might ask, “Isn’t there a law about AC being on buses?” No federal rule has ever required cooling on a school bus. The federal safety standards require heaters, which made sense when the buses were designed around cold morning runs in the Upper Midwest.

But when it comes to air conditioning, federal standards treat AC as optional equipment, just as heated seats are on a car. The difference is that nobody’s kid rides to school in the heated seats for a week straight in September in the South.

The federal government doesn’t keep count of how many buses run without air conditioning. The numbers that do exist are state and local, and they point in one direction. For example, Alabama’s education department found that fewer than half of the state’s school buses have AC. A transportation specialist there, Chad Carpenter, said a bus “can get 20 degrees hotter than the air outside.” Twenty degrees on top of a hot day adds up quickly.

Ms.Izquierdo, a parent and PTA president at P176X in Co-op City, walked the bus yards with a thermometer during a July 2023 heat wave in New York. And she found one bus reading about 110 degrees inside. “If we’ve got thousands of buses on the road, that means we’ve got hundreds of hot ones,” Panel for Educational Policy member Tom Sheppard said. “That’s a lot of opportunity for our young people to have heat-related issues.”

Children are the wrong passengers to gamble with here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that kids heat up faster than adults and are slower to shed that heat because of their size and how their bodies regulate temperature. A grown commuter can tough out a warm ride and complain about it later. An emergency physician’s report says that a first-grader could last only minutes in a 110-degree car. So, a stalled bus on a route in August is a dangerous situation.

So why not fix it? Like most things with the government, it has to do with money.

Adding air conditioning to a bus costs around $10,000 to $14,000 per unit, based on figures districts put forward in 2023. Multiply that by a fleet of a few hundred buses, and you are into real money, on top of the price of the buses themselves, which has climbed hard in the last few years.

When Colorado lawmakers tried to make cooling a requirement, that number did the talking. Colorado floated a bill in 2024 to require AC on new school buses, and its own education committee killed it on a 10-0 vote. Louisiana, a state that knows something about heat and humidity, ran a similar mandate the same year, and the House voted it down, largely over who would pay.

Everyone agrees a 110-degree bus is bad. Nobody wants to be the one to fund the fix across an entire fleet at once, so it happens the slow way, a few new buses at a time as old ones age out. Some places have moved faster when the law forced their hand. New York City, after a change to its local law, is on the hook to put every student with a disability on an air-conditioned bus by 2035. Most of the country has no such deadline.

The likely ending is the same one that played out in passenger cars. Air conditioning used to be a checkbox you paid extra for. Then it got cheaper, buyers stopped tolerating the alternative, and it quietly became standard. The Alabama official put the bus version plainly. “I wouldn’t be real surprised if air conditioning on school buses doesn’t become pretty standard in the next few years,” he said.

This story was produced by BusesForSale and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.