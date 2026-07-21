Fútbol fever: From beer choices to team merch, DoorDash data reveals how fans enjoyed the tournament

From the group stage all the way through the Final, DoorDash order data shows soccer fans did more than just watch. They stocked the cooler and geared up before the Final whistle blew. Here’s how America closed out the summer’s biggest global game.

Raising A Glass: The Beer That Won The Tournament

DoorDash tracked beer orders across the entire tournament to see which brand fans reached for most, and one name led from start to finish. Michelob Ultra topped the beer order charts for the full tournament.

The Full Lineup:

Michelob Ultra Modelo Bud Light Voodoo Ranger Corona Coors Light Miller Lite Budweiser Busch Natural Light

Curious who won where? DoorDash also broke down the most-ordered beer by state across the full tournament to see how regional tastes stacked up.

DoorDash

The Golden Boot: Michelob Ultra led beer orders across 13 states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Michelob Ultra led beer orders across 13 states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona, Louisiana and Tennessee. The Model Citizen: Modelo topped the list in 6 states, including California, Washington, Nevada and DC.

Modelo topped the list in 6 states, including California, Washington, Nevada and DC. Lime Required: Corona was the top pick across 6 states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Corona was the top pick across 6 states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Ol’ Reliable: Bud Light led in 4 states including Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri and Wyoming.

Bud Light led in 4 states including Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri and Wyoming. The Mountain High: Coors Light topped orders in 3 states, including Idaho, Minnesota and Oregon.

Coors Light topped orders in 3 states, including Idaho, Minnesota and Oregon. The Wildcard: Voodoo Ranger, a craft IPA, topped orders in Colorado and Pennsylvania.

Voodoo Ranger, a craft IPA, topped orders in Colorado and Pennsylvania. Home Field Advantage: A few brands owned a single state each. Busch topped Iowa, Natty Daddy took New York, and Icehouse was Ohio’s pick.

The Biggest Drinking Day of the Year: Between the fireworks and two Round of 16 matches, July 4 turned into the single biggest alcohol-ordering day on DoorDash so far in 2026, even topping American football’s Big Game by +40%.

Suiting Up: Fan Gear Goes Into Overtime

Fans didn’t just show up to watch, they showed up dressed for it and prepared for it. Fan apparel orders were up a staggering 2,900% compared to a typical day, with Argentina jerseys and tees making up more than 75% of that spike. MLS fan apparel climbed 93%, an early signal the World Cup is turning casual watchers into year-round fans of the league at home.

Face paint orders jumped 96%, proving face paint isn’t just for kids when a team’s on the line. And soccer ball orders were up 57%, because apparently fans wanted to be ready just in case their country needed them off the bench.

Final Whistle: Out-Ordering The Big Game

Across the tournament, 11 of the 17 knockout-round game days, including both the third-place match and the Final itself, out-ordered American football’s Big Game on DoorDash restaurant orders alone.

Turns out America didn’t just tune in for the tournament this summer, they ordered like it too. The single biggest day of the entire tournament came at the Quarterfinals, when the July 10 match between Spain and Belgium beat the Big Game’s restaurant orders by +20%.

Methodology: Based on U.S. DoorDash order data. Figures are approximate. Beer rankings are based on total U.S. DoorDash orders across the tournament window (June 28-July 19, 2026), where alcohol delivery is available. Fan-gear and apparel percentage increases compare tournament-period order volume against the average of the same weekday over the four weeks before the tournament began (June 11, 2026). Restaurant and alcohol order comparisons are a direct day-over-day comparison against the Big Game (2/8/26).

This story was produced by DoorDash and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.