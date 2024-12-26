Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Idaho Falls metro area

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,761 in November, 2.3% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Idaho Falls, ID metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#11. Irwin, ID

– 1-year price change: +$6,777 (+1.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,787 (+27.8%)

– Typical home value: $371,617 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Idaho Falls, ID

– 1-year price change: +$7,265 (+2.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,102 (+61.3%)

– Typical home value: $376,479 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Ammon, ID

– 1-year price change: +$7,290 (+1.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,773 (+61.4%)

– Typical home value: $398,845 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Iona, ID

– 1-year price change: +$7,903 (+1.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,479 (+60.9%)

– Typical home value: $421,453 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Rigby, ID

– 1-year price change: +$11,598 (+2.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,729 (+66.4%)

– Typical home value: $460,373 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Menan, ID

– 1-year price change: +$13,282 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,113 (+72.7%)

– Typical home value: $385,250 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lewisville, ID

– 1-year price change: +$14,809 (+4.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,905 (+77.3%)

– Typical home value: $369,120 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Swan Valley, ID

– 1-year price change: +$16,130 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,811 (+45.0%)

– Typical home value: $489,046 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Wayan, ID

– 1-year price change: +$16,378 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$237,479 (+93.3%)

– Typical home value: $491,958 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Roberts, ID

– 1-year price change: +$17,020 (+4.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$181,607 (+87.5%)

– Typical home value: $389,148 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Victor, ID

– 1-year price change: +$34,503 (+4.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$396,297 (+85.3%)

– Typical home value: $860,655 (#1 most expensive city in metro)