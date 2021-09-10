Skip to Content
Counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho


Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 46.0%
— 20.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.1%
– Total population: 8,871


Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oneida County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.2%
— 18.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.3%
– Total population: 3,056


Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Butte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.1%
— 16.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%
– Total population: 2,012


Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Caribou County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.1%
— 15.1% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%
– Total population: 4,889


Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Boundary County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.2%
— 14.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.5%
– Total population: 8,808

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.3%
— 14.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%
– Total population: 18,323


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Fremont County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.8%
— 13.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%
– Total population: 9,465


Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Benewah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%
— 13.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.2%
– Total population: 6,962


Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bear Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 13.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
– Total population: 4,362


NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gooding County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%
— 12.7% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.9%
– Total population: 11,013

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gem County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%
— 12.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
– Total population: 13,071


Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Payette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%
— 12.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
– Total population: 16,826


Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Minidoka County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 11.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%
– Total population: 14,692


rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lewis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%
— 11.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 2,954


wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cassia County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 10.8% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 15,992

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%
— 10.3% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
– Total population: 28,131


Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Camas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%
— 10.3% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
– Total population: 665


John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lemhi County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 10.1% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 6,360


KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bingham County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%
— 9.6% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%
– Total population: 31,267


Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adams County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%
— 9.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
– Total population: 3,282

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clearwater County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%
— 9.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 7,211


Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Kootenai County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 8.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
– Total population: 117,948


Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Idaho County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 8.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
– Total population: 13,098


Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Twin Falls County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%
— 8.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
– Total population: 60,425


Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Canyon County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 7.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%
– Total population: 150,042

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Owyhee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 7.3% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 8,427


jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#18. Shoshone County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 7.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
– Total population: 10,015


Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Valley County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%
— 6.8% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 8,502


Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 6.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
– Total population: 7,680


Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nez Perce County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 5.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 31,451

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Custer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 5.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 3,430


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Elmore County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 5.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
– Total population: 19,674


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jerome County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%
— 5.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
– Total population: 16,162


Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bonneville County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%
— 5.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
– Total population: 77,354


L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bonner County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%
— 5.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 34,176

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Boise County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%
— 2.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 5,879


Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lincoln County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%
— 1.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
– Total population: 3,696


JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Power County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%
— 0.6% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
– Total population: 5,392


Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clark County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.6%
— 0.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
– Total population: 747


Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#5. Ada County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.5%
— 4.6% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
– Total population: 336,905

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#4. Bannock County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 5.8% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
– Total population: 62,442


Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Teton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.5%
— 11.5% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
– Total population: 8,159


Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Latah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%
— 12.9% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
– Total population: 31,842


Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%
— 13.8% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 16,960

