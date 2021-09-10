Stacker-Idaho



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 46.0%

— 20.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.1%

– Total population: 8,871



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oneida County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.2%

— 18.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.3%

– Total population: 3,056



Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Butte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.1%

— 16.9% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%

– Total population: 2,012



Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Caribou County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.1%

— 15.1% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%

– Total population: 4,889



Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Boundary County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.2%

— 14.9% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.5%

– Total population: 8,808

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.3%

— 14.9% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%

– Total population: 18,323



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Fremont County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.8%

— 13.9% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%

– Total population: 9,465



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Benewah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%

— 13.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.2%

– Total population: 6,962



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bear Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%

— 13.4% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%

– Total population: 4,362



NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gooding County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%

— 12.7% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.9%

– Total population: 11,013

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gem County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%

— 12.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%

– Total population: 13,071



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Payette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%

— 12.4% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%

– Total population: 16,826



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Minidoka County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 11.4% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%

– Total population: 14,692



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lewis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%

— 11.0% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

– Total population: 2,954



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cassia County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 10.8% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

– Total population: 15,992

Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%

— 10.3% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

– Total population: 28,131



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Camas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%

— 10.3% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%

– Total population: 665



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lemhi County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%

— 10.1% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

– Total population: 6,360



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bingham County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%

— 9.6% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%

– Total population: 31,267



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adams County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%

— 9.4% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

– Total population: 3,282

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clearwater County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%

— 9.0% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 7,211



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Kootenai County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%

— 8.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

– Total population: 117,948



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Idaho County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%

— 8.4% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

– Total population: 13,098



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Twin Falls County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 8.2% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

– Total population: 60,425



Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Canyon County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 7.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%

– Total population: 150,042

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Owyhee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 7.3% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

– Total population: 8,427



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#18. Shoshone County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 7.2% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

– Total population: 10,015



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Valley County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

— 6.8% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

– Total population: 8,502



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%

— 6.2% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

– Total population: 7,680



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nez Perce County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 5.9% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 31,451

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Custer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%

— 5.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 3,430



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Elmore County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%

— 5.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

– Total population: 19,674



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jerome County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%

— 5.2% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 16,162



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bonneville County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%

— 5.2% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

– Total population: 77,354



L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bonner County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%

— 5.0% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

– Total population: 34,176

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Boise County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%

— 2.0% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 5,879



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lincoln County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%

— 1.0% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

– Total population: 3,696



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Power County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%

— 0.6% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

– Total population: 5,392



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clark County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.6%

— 0.5% lower than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

– Total population: 747



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#5. Ada County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.5%

— 4.6% higher than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

– Total population: 336,905

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#4. Bannock County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%

— 5.8% higher than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

– Total population: 62,442



Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Teton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.5%

— 11.5% higher than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

– Total population: 8,159



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Latah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%

— 12.9% higher than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%

– Total population: 31,842



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

— 13.8% higher than Idaho average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 16,960