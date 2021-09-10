Counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons
Counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Franklin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 46.0%
— 20.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 31.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.1%
– Total population: 8,871
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Oneida County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 47.2%
— 18.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.3%
– Total population: 3,056
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Butte County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.1%
— 16.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%
– Total population: 2,012
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Caribou County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.1%
— 15.1% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%
– Total population: 4,889
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Boundary County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.2%
— 14.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.5%
– Total population: 8,808
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Jefferson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.3%
— 14.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%
– Total population: 18,323
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Fremont County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.8%
— 13.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.0%
– Total population: 9,465
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Benewah County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%
— 13.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.2%
– Total population: 6,962
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Bear Lake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.1%
— 13.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
– Total population: 4,362
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Gooding County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%
— 12.7% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.9%
– Total population: 11,013
John D // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Gem County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%
— 12.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
– Total population: 13,071
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Payette County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%
— 12.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.0%
– Total population: 16,826
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Minidoka County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 11.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%
– Total population: 14,692
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Lewis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%
— 11.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 2,954
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Cassia County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%
— 10.8% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%
– Total population: 15,992
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Madison County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%
— 10.3% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%
– Total population: 28,131
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Camas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%
— 10.3% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.4%
– Total population: 665
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Lemhi County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.0%
— 10.1% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 6,360
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Bingham County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%
— 9.6% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%
– Total population: 31,267
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Adams County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.4%
— 9.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%
– Total population: 3,282
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Clearwater County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.7%
— 9.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
– Total population: 7,211
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Kootenai County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 8.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%
– Total population: 117,948
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Idaho County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 8.4% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
– Total population: 13,098
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Twin Falls County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%
— 8.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%
– Total population: 60,425
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Canyon County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%
— 7.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.3%
– Total population: 150,042
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Owyhee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%
— 7.3% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 8,427
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock
#18. Shoshone County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%
— 7.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
– Total population: 10,015
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Valley County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%
— 6.8% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 8,502
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Washington County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 6.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
– Total population: 7,680
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Nez Perce County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%
— 5.9% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 31,451
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Custer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 5.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
– Total population: 3,430
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Elmore County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.7%
— 5.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
– Total population: 19,674
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Jerome County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%
— 5.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
– Total population: 16,162
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Bonneville County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.9%
— 5.2% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
– Total population: 77,354
L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bonner County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%
— 5.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 34,176
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Boise County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%
— 2.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 5,879
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lincoln County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%
— 1.0% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
– Total population: 3,696
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Power County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%
— 0.6% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
– Total population: 5,392
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Clark County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.6%
— 0.5% lower than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
– Total population: 747
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#5. Ada County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.5%
— 4.6% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
– Total population: 336,905
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#4. Bannock County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 5.8% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
– Total population: 62,442
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Teton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.5%
— 11.5% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
– Total population: 8,159
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Latah County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.3%
— 12.9% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
– Total population: 31,842
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Blaine County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%
— 13.8% higher than Idaho average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 16,960
