Stacker-Idaho



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Idaho with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built, with ties broken by the most homes before 1939.

The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed, “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Idaho have the oldest homes.

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bonneville County

– Median year homes built: 1982

— #2,207 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.3%

— #2,043 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 42,925



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Fremont County

– Median year homes built: 1980

— #1,937 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.3%

— #1,771 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,983



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Idaho County

– Median year homes built: 1980

— #1,921 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.4%

— #1,540 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,772



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lincoln County

– Median year homes built: 1980

— #1,897 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.6%

— #1,100 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 2,001



United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Owyhee County

– Median year homes built: 1979

— #1,804 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5%

— #1,744 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,914



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Gem County

– Median year homes built: 1979

— #1,782 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.8%

— #1,417 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 7,349



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Camas County

– Median year homes built: 1979

— #1,780 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.1%

— #1,401 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 803



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Twin Falls County

– Median year homes built: 1979

— #1,770 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.2%

— #1,319 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 33,282



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Latah County

– Median year homes built: 1979

— #1,764 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.6%

— #1,226 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 16,960



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lemhi County

– Median year homes built: 1978

— #1,674 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.8%

— #1,603 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,877



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Payette County

– Median year homes built: 1977

— #1,563 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.5%

— #1,627 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 9,454



NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gooding County

– Median year homes built: 1977

— #1,544 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.4%

— #1,455 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 6,231



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jerome County

– Median year homes built: 1977

— #1,539 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.2%

— #1,395 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,531



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benewah County

– Median year homes built: 1977

— #1,536 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.4%

— #1,369 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,733



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clark County

– Median year homes built: 1977

— #1,515 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.6%

— #960 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 562



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Franklin County

– Median year homes built: 1977

— #1,511 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.2%

— #855 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,837



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bingham County

– Median year homes built: 1976

— #1,429 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.9%

— #1,498 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 16,745



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#13. Bannock County

– Median year homes built: 1975

— #1,305 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.6%

— #1,443 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 34,279



Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Butte County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,224 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.7%

— #1,843 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,288



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cassia County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,199 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.8%

— #1,279 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,747



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Power County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,185 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.4%

— #1,113 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 3,017



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bear Lake County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,149 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.8%

— #709 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,118



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clearwater County

– Median year homes built: 1973

— #1,116 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.5%

— #1,444 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,625



Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Caribou County

– Median year homes built: 1973

— #1,106 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.1%

— #1,324 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 3,291



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Nez Perce County

– Median year homes built: 1973

— #1,102 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.6%

— #1,290 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 17,829



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

– Median year homes built: 1972

— #980 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.1%

— #804 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,643



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Oneida County

– Median year homes built: 1972

— #961 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.5%

— #462 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,999



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Minidoka County

– Median year homes built: 1970

— #848 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.8%

— #1,154 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,201



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lewis County

– Median year homes built: 1970

— #824 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.0%

— #693 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,948



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

– Median year homes built: 1957

— #229 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.7%

— #406 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 7,129