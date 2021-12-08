

Famous actors from Idaho

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Idaho from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Aaron Paul

– Born: Emmett, Idaho (8/27/1979)

– Known for:

— Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

— Jesse in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (2019)

— Tobey Marshall in “Need for Speed” (2014)



Jeremy Shada

– Born: Boise, Idaho (1/21/1997)

– Known for:

— Reggie Peters in “Julie and the Phantoms” (2020)

— Additional Voices in “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” (2020-2021)

— Tyler Prendergast in “Mr. Student Body President” (2016-2018)



Ford Rainey

– Born: Mountain Home, Idaho (8/8/1908)

– Died: 7/25/2005

– Known for:

— Dr. Mixter in “Halloween II” (1981)

— Bisbee Marshal in “3:10 to Yuma” (1957)

— Commission Spokesman #2 in “The Parallax View” (1974)



Brandon Molale

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho (11/24/1971)

– Known for:

— Blazer in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004)

— Kevin Ward, The N.Y. JETS Quarterback in “Mr. Deeds” (2002)

— Major Slim Kirkpatrick in “Granite Flats” (2013-2015)



J.D. Cannon

– Born: Salmon, Idaho (4/24/1922)

– Died: 5/20/2005

– Known for:

— Society Red in “Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

— Peter B. Clifford in “McCloud” (1970-1977)

— Filchock in “Scorpio” (1973)

Roger Torrey

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho (5/9/1938)

– Died: 12/17/1985

– Known for:

— Mark Templeton in “The Beverly Hillbillies” (1969-1970)

— Travers in “Mannix” (1967)

— Billy Joe Powers in “Everglades!” (1962)



Christian Jacobs

– Born: Rexburg, Idaho (1/11/1972)

– Known for:

— Plex in “Yo Gabba Gabba!” (2007-2019)

— The MC Bat Commander in “The Aquabats! Super Show!” (2012-2014)

— Gremic in “Gleaming the Cube” (1989)



Ward Wood

– Born: Grangeville, Idaho (8/8/1924)

– Died: 11/3/2001

– Known for:

— Lt. Art Malcolm in “Mannix” (1968-1975)

— Corporal Peterson – ‘May Ann’ Radio Operator in “Air Force” (1943)

— Dooley in “Ben Casey” (1964-1965)



Jonathan M. Woodward

– Born: Moscow, Idaho (11/20/1973)

– Known for:

— Knox in “Angel” (2003-2004)

— Tracey Smith in “Firefly” (2003)

— Boyd in “Pipe Dream” (2002)



Michael Norell

– Born: Wallace, Idaho (10/4/1937)

– Known for:

— Captain Hank Stanley in “Emergency!” (1972-1978)

— Writer in “The Incident” (1990)

— Writer in “Nash Bridges” (1996-2001)

Brian Sutherland

– Born: Sun Valley, Idaho (11/2/1984)

– Known for:

— Drunk Man in “Pig” (2021)

— Noah in “1 Dead Dog”

— Jacob in “Z Nation” (2014)



Keith Campbell

– Born: Boise, Idaho (4/26/1962)

– Known for:

— Stunts in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

— Perp in “Men in Black” (1997)

— Stunts in “Minority Report” (2002)



Brad Harris

– Born: St. Anthony, Idaho (7/16/1933)

– Died: 11/7/2017

– Known for:

— Captain Mike Jefferson in “Our Man in Jamaica” (1965)

— Goliath in “Goliath Against the Giants” (1961)

— Capt. Tom Rowland in “Three Golden Serpents” (1969)



Zack Shada

– Born: Boise, Idaho (11/25/1992)

– Known for:

— Thin Boy in “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003)

— Additional Crew in “The Maze Runner” (2014)

— Additional Crew in “Stoker” (2013)



Gregory H. ‘Pappy’ Boyington

– Born: Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (12/4/1912)

– Died: 1/11/1988

– Known for:

— Additional Crew in “Black Sheep Squadron” (1976-1978)

— Colonel in “The Lieutenant” (1963)

— Randolph in “Shotgun Slade” (1959)

Clancy Cooper

– Born: Boise, Idaho (7/23/1906)

– Died: 6/14/1975

– Known for:

— Burke in “Street of Chance” (1942)

— Detective Jim Chubb in “Railroaded!” (1947)

— John Black in “A Man’s World” (1942)



Gary Stevens

– Born: Caldwell, Idaho (3/6/1963)

– Known for:

— George Woolf in “Seabiscuit” (2003)

— Ronnie Jenkins in “Luck” (2011-2012)

— Augie French in “Wildfire” (2006)



Reggie Gowland

– Born: Boise, Idaho (9/16/1985)

– Known for:

— Roger Stevens in “You” (2018)

— Jimmy in “ROVER: Or Beyond Human – The Venusian Future and the Return of the Next Level” (2013)

— Todd in “Dating My TV” (2018)



Peter Looney

– Born: Caldwell, Idaho (1/18/1937)

– Known for:

— Kicker #1 in “Stir Crazy” 1980



David McConnell

– Born: Idaho (10/5/1970)

– Known for:

— Willard Bean in “The Fighting Preacher” (2019)

— Deputy Wesley Munn in “Bats” (1999)

— Director in “The Ides of March” (2011)

Josh Hammond

– Born: Boise, Idaho (9/7/1979)

– Known for:

— Jake Spencer in “Jeepers Creepers 2” (2003)

— Adam Markley in “Rabid Love” (2013)

— Matt in “Scorcher” (2002)



Marc Ewins

– Born: Boise, Idaho (8/11/1985)

– Known for:

— Lt. Andrew Bundermann in “Medal of Honor” (2018)

— Ryan Foster in “100 Degrees Below Zero” (2013)

— Eddie Conway in “Kill Em All LA” (2015)



Arnie Burton

– Born: Emmett, Idaho (9/22/1958)

– Known for:

— Waiter at Fancy Restaurant in “The Invention of Lying” (2009)

— Court Herald in “The Greatest Showman” (2017)

— Front Desk Clerk in “Igby Goes Down” (2002)



Kyle Coffman

– Born: Boise, Idaho (9/21/1985)

– Known for:

— Dakin in “Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You” 2011

— Ice in “West Side Story” 2021



Gordon Polk

– Born: Kootenai, Idaho (5/17/1923)

– Died: 6/9/1960

– Known for:

— George Sillers in “Inherit the Wind” (1960)

— Desk Clerk in “Richard Diamond, Private Detective” (1959)

— Stenotypist in “The Detectives” (1960)

Dick Wesson

– Born: Boise, Idaho (2/20/1919)

– Died: 1/27/1979

– Known for:

— Frank Crenshaw in “The Bob Cummings Show” (1958)

— Supporting Role in “The Red Skelton Hour” (1953)

— Bill Crawford in “That Girl” (1968)



Glenn Tryon

– Born: Julietta, Idaho (8/2/1898)

– Died: 4/18/1970

– Known for:

— Jim in “Lonesome” (1928)

— Bob Jordan in “The Secret Menace” (1931)

— Glenn Seth Higgins in “Hot Heels” (1927)



James Hibbard

– Born: Boise, Idaho (7/17/1943)

– Known for:

— Old Man (Mall Dancer) in “Good Boys” (2019)

— Bud in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” (2020)

— Rick in “Cyborg 2087” (1966)



Colin Chase

– Born: Lewiston, Idaho (4/13/1886)

– Died: 4/24/1937

– Known for:

— Tom Laramie in “The Lone Star Ranger” (1930)

— Murdo McFarlane (prologue) in “Snowdrift” (1923)

— Chappie Ellerton in “The Parson of Panamint” (1916)



Pat Skelton

– Born: Idaho Falls, Idaho (1/24/1956)

– Known for:

— Wally McFadden in “All My Children” (1981-1984)

— David Braxton in “Braxton” (1989)

— Borenz in “Agent Red” (2000)

Mel Ruick

– Born: Boise, Idaho (7/8/1898)

– Died: 12/24/1972

– Known for:

— Rev. Dr. Paul Keeler in “Guiding Light” (1953)

— Police Announcer in “Treat ‘Em Rough” (1942)

— Dr. Jack Farleigh in “Tales of Tomorrow” (1951-1952)



Sina Amedson

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho (4/5/1982)

– Known for:

— Saudi Prince in “Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle” (2017-2018)

— JD Woodstock in “Lucifer” (2017)

— Asav’s Insurgents in “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” (2017)



John Robert Crawford

– Born: Boise, Idaho (12/30/1936)

– Known for:

— Ned in “Red Line 7000” 1965



Ray Hyke

– Born: Lewiston, Idaho (6/19/1917)

– Died: 1/22/1982

– Known for:

— Walt Jergens in “Red River” (1948)

— Crawford in “Tripoli” (1950)

— Michaels in “Captain China” (1950)



Anthony Vitale

– Born: Hailey, Idaho (11/30/1965)

– Known for:

— Frankie in “Decisions” (2011)

— Michael Bundalucci in “Tony Caponie”

— Silky in “The Mail Man” (2009)

