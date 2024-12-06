

How Idaho is spending federal infrastructure dollars

Deadly collapses of structures like Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and an elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia are dramatic examples of American infrastructure failures. But millions more Americans are affected daily by dated and deteriorating structures across the country.

Americans make 178 million daily trips across structurally deficient bridges. Up to 10 million American households don’t have safe drinking water. More than 30 million Americans live in areas that lack high-speed internet. Climate and extreme weather events have killed nearly 2,000 Americans and caused over $600 billion in damages in just the past five years.

On the whole, U.S. infrastructure is ill-equipped for the demands of modern-day life. In response, the federal government has been pumping money into making repairs and improvements across the country through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021; the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which funds the domestic production of semiconductors and promotes various activities at science agencies; and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Through these, the federal government has announced $582.8 billion in funding toward public infrastructure, semiconductor development, and clean energy across the nation and its territories.

But how do these investments shake out on a local level? Truck Parking Club used White House public investments data to analyze how Idaho is spending federal infrastructure dollars as part of a larger national analysis. This data represents public projects announced as of July that are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act. Projects spanning multiple states were not included in state analyses, but are reflected within any national statistics.

Infrastructure encompasses all basic, necessary facilities and systems that service the country’s residents. This takes many forms, including roads, power grids, water service, and wireless internet. Much of U.S. infrastructure is aging and overburdened, creating delays, demanding maintenance, and in some cases, posing safety risks.

The inherent issues with safety, security, and the economy led to bipartisan support for the landmark government investments of the 2020s. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $1.2 trillion in transportation and infrastructure; the Inflation Reduction Act will invest $369 billion in energy production, manufacturing, and reducing carbon emissions; and the CHIPS and Science Act will invest $52.7 billion to fund in-country semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing through 2027.



Where Idaho infrastructure dollars are going

The federal government has announced $3.4 billion in funds toward Idaho infrastructure projects. Most of these funds are going toward transportation projects, at 50.2%, which this analysis will cover more thoroughly in the next section.

Perhaps surprisingly, Bonneville County received the most federal funding in the state at $180.2 million, despite not being the most populous. However, that only includes projects where White House data specified the county, leaving out billions of dollars across hundreds of projects.

Some of the largest non-transportation projects in Idaho were funded through the Broadband Equity, Access, And Deployment Program; the Idaho National Laboratory Infrastructure Investments; the Hazardous Fuels Management; and others.



Transportation focus

Transportation projects dominate overall infrastructure funding allocations, according to the data. Just over half of federal dollars announced so far are geared toward transportation projects across the country. Within the category, most funding has been doled out to build, repair, or modernize roads, bridges, and other major projects. The same is true in Idaho, where 77.2% of transportation funds are going toward these.

Some initiatives, like the National Highway Performance Program and National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, provided specific allocations to states to invest in broad categories. Others were awarded through applications for more specific expansion or repair projects. A few of the large titled projects in Idaho include:

– $36 million in Railroad Crossing Elimination Grants funding for the SH-53 Pleasant View Grade Separation Project

– $19 million in Tribal Transportation Facility Bridge (Set-aside) funding for the Tribal Transportation Facility Bridge (Set-aside) – Nez Perce

– $17 million in Low or No Emission (Bus) Grants funding for the Low or No Emission – Valley Regional Transit

This is a snapshot of allocations as of July, but new projects are announced every couple of weeks. With so much funding going into the nation’s infrastructure, residents are likely to encounter working crews and new features wherever they travel—whether driving, by plane, on public transit, or otherwise—for years to come. Lawmakers hope that these efforts will modernize the nation, enhance safety and resilience, all the while creating jobs and boosting American industries.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

This story originally appeared on Truck Parking Club and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.