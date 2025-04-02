photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Idaho last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Idaho, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. All 3 stocks that met the criteria in Idaho were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +2.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#3. Micron Technology (MU)

– Last week price change: -4.8% (-$5.14)

– Market cap: $114.0 billion

– Headquarters: Boise

– Sector: Manufacturing

#2. Idacorp (IDA)

– Last week price change: -0.0% (-$0.03)

– Market cap: $5.4 billion

– Headquarters: Boise

– Sector: Utilities

#1. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

– Last week price change: +2.9% (+$1.76)

– Market cap: $9.0 billion

– Headquarters: Eagle

– Sector: Manufacturing