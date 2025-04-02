Canva

Best places to live in Idaho

An ideal town or neighborhood looks different for everyone.

Those who can’t get enough of the outdoors may prioritize proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches, while parents are looking for places with top-ranked schools for their children. Culture lovers might want to live in a city with museums and art walks, whereas sports fans look for professional or college sports teams nearby.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Idaho using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

CORRECTION: A previously published version of this piece, in some cases, incorrectly listed private schools as public schools.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Harris Ranch, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 2,335

– Population: 5,031

– Median household income: $161,087

– Median home value: $643,144 (84% own)

– Median rent: $2,671 (16% rent)

– Top public schools: Boise Senior High School (grade A), Timberline High School (grade A), Sage International School Boise (grade A)

– Top private schools: Riverstone International School (grade A+), Bishop Kelly High School (grade A minus), Foothills School of Arts & Sciences (grade A)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#3. North End, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 2,230

– Population: data not available

– Median household income: data not available

– Median home value: data not available (data not available own)

– Median rent: data not available (data not available rent)

– Top public schools:

– Top private schools:

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#2. Boise Heights, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 1,888

– Population: 1,966

– Median household income: $104,930

– Median home value: $812,200 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,292 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Boise Senior High School (grade A), Sage International School Boise (grade A), Collister Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Riverstone International School (grade A+), Bishop Kelly High School (grade A minus), Foothills School of Arts & Sciences (grade A)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#1. Sunset, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 1,517

– Population: 3,878

– Median household income: $91,564

– Median home value: $445,458 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,035 (23% rent)

– Top public schools: Boise Senior High School (grade A), Sage International School Boise (grade A), Collister Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Riverstone International School (grade A+), Bishop Kelly High School (grade A minus), The Ambrose School (grade B+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 42 states.