Best private high schools in Idaho

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, education is key: 1.4 million students enrolled in private high schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. There were about 3,600 private secondary schools nationwide as of 2020.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these private high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to send their kids to better schools. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Idaho using 2024 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#18. Classical Christian Academy

– Location: Rathdrum, ID

– Enrollment: 239 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B-

#17. Greenleaf Friends Academy

– Location: Greenleaf, ID

– Enrollment: 171 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B-

#16. Christian Center School

– Location: Hayden, ID

– Enrollment: 195 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B-

#15. Centennial Baptist School

– Location: Caldwell, ID

– Enrollment: 291 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B-

#14. Genesis Preparatory Academy

– Location: Post Falls, ID

– Enrollment: 551 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B

#13. River of Life Christian School

– Location: Payette, ID

– Enrollment: 60 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B

#12. Nampa Christian Schools

– Location: Nampa, ID

– Enrollment: 996 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B

#11. Lighthouse Christian School

– Location: Twin Falls, ID

– Enrollment: 416 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B

#10. Cole Valley Christian Schools

– Location: Meridian, ID

– Enrollment: 1,355 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B

#9. Immaculate Conception Academy

– Location: Post Falls, ID

– Enrollment: 171 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#8. Gem State Adventist Academy

– Location: Caldwell, ID

– Enrollment: 65 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#7. Logos School

– Location: Moscow, ID

– Enrollment: 459 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#6. The Ambrose School

– Location: Meridian, ID

– Enrollment: 594 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#5. St. John Bosco Academy

– Location: Cottonwood, ID

– Enrollment: 102 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#4. Bishop Kelly High School

– Location: Boise, ID

– Enrollment: 967 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#3. The Sage School

– Location: Hailey, ID

– Enrollment: 69 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#2. Sun Valley Community School

– Location: Sun Valley, ID

– Enrollment: 438 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A+

#1. Riverstone International School

– Location: Boise, ID

– Enrollment: 420 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A+

