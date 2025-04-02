Skip to Content
Best public high schools in Idaho

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Idaho using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Borah Senior High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,287 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
#29. Madison Senior High School

– Location: Madison School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,264 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
#28. Rocky Mountain High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,978 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
#27. Capital Senior High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,192 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
#26. Mountain View High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 2,368 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
#25. Coeur D’Alene Charter Academy

– Location: Coeur D’alene, ID
– Enrollment: 632 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
#24. Grace Junior/Senior High School

– Location: Grace Joint School District #148, ID
– Enrollment: 229 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
#23. Marsing High School

– Location: Marsing Joint School District, ID
– Enrollment: 227 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
#22. Century High School

– Location: Pocatello School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,136 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
#21. South Fremont High School

– Location: Fremont County Joint School District, ID
– Enrollment: 469 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#20. Moscow High School

– Location: Moscow School District, ID
– Enrollment: 754 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#19. Centennial High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,946 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
#18. McCall-Donnelly High School

– Location: McCall-Donnelly School District, ID
– Enrollment: 387 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
#17. Vision Charter School

– Location: Caldwell, ID
– Enrollment: 728 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
#16. Compass Public Charter School

– Location: Meridian, ID
– Enrollment: 1,224 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
#15. Compass Academy

– Location: Idaho Falls School District, ID
– Enrollment: 442 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#14. Troy Junior/Senior High School

– Location: Troy School District, ID
– Enrollment: 142 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
#13. North Star Public Charter School

– Location: Eagle, ID
– Enrollment: 962 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#12. Xavier Charter School

– Location: Twin Falls, ID
– Enrollment: 677 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
#11. Gem Prep: Nampa

– Location: Nampa, ID
– Enrollment: 574 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
#10. Thomas Jefferson Charter School

– Location: Vallivue School District, ID
– Enrollment: 376 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#9. North Idaho STEM Charter Academy

– Location: Rathdrum, ID
– Enrollment: 571 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
#8. Victory Charter School

– Location: Nampa, ID
– Enrollment: 378 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
#7. Sage International School Boise

– Location: Boise, ID
– Enrollment: 1,078 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
#6. Timberline High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,417 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#5. Liberty Charter School

– Location: Nampa, ID
– Enrollment: 401 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
#4. Meridian Technical Charter High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 196 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
#3. Boise Senior High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID
– Enrollment: 1,509 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#2. Meridian Medical Arts Charter School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 192 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
#1. Renaissance High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID
– Enrollment: 682 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

