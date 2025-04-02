LightField Studios // Shutterstock

Best public high schools in Idaho

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Idaho using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Borah Senior High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,287 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#29. Madison Senior High School

– Location: Madison School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,264 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#28. Rocky Mountain High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,978 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#27. Capital Senior High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,192 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#26. Mountain View High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID

– Enrollment: 2,368 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#25. Coeur D’Alene Charter Academy

– Location: Coeur D’alene, ID

– Enrollment: 632 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#24. Grace Junior/Senior High School

– Location: Grace Joint School District #148, ID

– Enrollment: 229 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#23. Marsing High School

– Location: Marsing Joint School District, ID

– Enrollment: 227 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#22. Century High School

– Location: Pocatello School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,136 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade B+

#21. South Fremont High School

– Location: Fremont County Joint School District, ID

– Enrollment: 469 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#20. Moscow High School

– Location: Moscow School District, ID

– Enrollment: 754 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#19. Centennial High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,946 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#18. McCall-Donnelly High School

– Location: McCall-Donnelly School District, ID

– Enrollment: 387 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#17. Vision Charter School

– Location: Caldwell, ID

– Enrollment: 728 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#16. Compass Public Charter School

– Location: Meridian, ID

– Enrollment: 1,224 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#15. Compass Academy

– Location: Idaho Falls School District, ID

– Enrollment: 442 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#14. Troy Junior/Senior High School

– Location: Troy School District, ID

– Enrollment: 142 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#13. North Star Public Charter School

– Location: Eagle, ID

– Enrollment: 962 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#12. Xavier Charter School

– Location: Twin Falls, ID

– Enrollment: 677 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#11. Gem Prep: Nampa

– Location: Nampa, ID

– Enrollment: 574 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#10. Thomas Jefferson Charter School

– Location: Vallivue School District, ID

– Enrollment: 376 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#9. North Idaho STEM Charter Academy

– Location: Rathdrum, ID

– Enrollment: 571 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#8. Victory Charter School

– Location: Nampa, ID

– Enrollment: 378 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A-

#7. Sage International School Boise

– Location: Boise, ID

– Enrollment: 1,078 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A

#6. Timberline High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,417 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A

#5. Liberty Charter School

– Location: Nampa, ID

– Enrollment: 401 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A

#4. Meridian Technical Charter High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID

– Enrollment: 196 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A

#3. Boise Senior High School

– Location: Boise School District, ID

– Enrollment: 1,509 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A

#2. Meridian Medical Arts Charter School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID

– Enrollment: 192 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A+

#1. Renaissance High School

– Location: West Ada School District, ID

– Enrollment: 682 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.