Counties with the worst droughts in Idaho

Nearly half of the continental United States is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Storms during this past winter brought heavy (in some areas, record-setting) rainfall and flooding to California, offering the state an expected two-year reprieve from widespread droughts that covered nearly 100% of the state from 2020 to 2022. But in other parts of the country, especially dry conditions continue.

Four states currently have the most widespread drought, covering 100% of their areas. These are South Dakota, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems are also affected as shrinking water supplies impact agriculture and hydropower generation while increasing wildfire risk. Across New England, ongoing drought has shrunk reservoirs and water supplies in the region.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low-emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from the U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Idaho with the worst droughts as of Dec. 17, 2024. Counties are listed in order of percent of the area in drought conditions. “Abnormally dry” is not considered to be a drought but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is also included. Any counties not experiencing drought are not included in the list. Counties are listed in order of drought severity.

Idaho statistics

– Abnormally dry: 49.6%

– Area in drought: 41.9% (#21 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 37.4%

— Severe drought: 4.5%

— Extreme drought: 0.1%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Elmore County

– Abnormally dry: 57.0%

– Area in drought: 43.0%

— Moderate drought: 14.4%

— Severe drought: 28.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Shoshone County

– Abnormally dry: 52.0%

– Area in drought: 48.0%

— Moderate drought: 48.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Bonner County

– Abnormally dry: 50.7%

– Area in drought: 49.3%

— Moderate drought: 49.3%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Bonneville County

– Abnormally dry: 33.2%

– Area in drought: 57.6%

— Moderate drought: 14.3%

— Severe drought: 43.3%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Ada County

– Abnormally dry: 37.5%

– Area in drought: 62.5%

— Moderate drought: 62.5%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Bear Lake County

– Abnormally dry: 36.9%

– Area in drought: 63.1%

— Moderate drought: 59.3%

— Severe drought: 3.8%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Blaine County

– Abnormally dry: 7.9%

– Area in drought: 69.7%

— Moderate drought: 33.5%

— Severe drought: 36.1%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Lincoln County

– Abnormally dry: 23.0%

– Area in drought: 70.8%

— Moderate drought: 70.8%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Adams County

– Abnormally dry: 12.8%

– Area in drought: 87.2%

— Moderate drought: 87.2%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Camas County

– Abnormally dry: 9.6%

– Area in drought: 90.4%

— Moderate drought: 42.2%

— Severe drought: 48.2%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Idaho County

– Abnormally dry: 7.3%

– Area in drought: 92.7%

— Moderate drought: 92.6%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Washington County

– Abnormally dry: 6.4%

– Area in drought: 93.6%

— Moderate drought: 93.6%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Teton County

– Abnormally dry: 2.9%

– Area in drought: 97.1%

— Moderate drought: 28.0%

— Severe drought: 69.1%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Canyon County

– Abnormally dry: 0.7%

– Area in drought: 99.3%

— Moderate drought: 99.3%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Lemhi County

– Abnormally dry: 0.2%

– Area in drought: 99.8%

— Moderate drought: 22.5%

— Severe drought: 61.6%

— Extreme drought: 15.6%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Benewah County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Valley County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Payette County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Nez Perce County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Lewis County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Latah County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Kootenai County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Gem County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 100.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Boise County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 95.4%

— Severe drought: 4.6%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%



Custer County

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 75.7%

— Severe drought: 24.3%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.