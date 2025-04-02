Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

Where people in Idaho are moving to most

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest Census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most outbound moves in 2023 were New Jersey, Illinois, and North Dakota, which moved up 15 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Idaho are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved from Idaho to a different state in 2022.

#25. Nebraska

– 531 people from Idaho moved to Nebraska in 2022, making up 0.75% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #21 most common origin for people moving to Nebraska

#24. Mississippi

– 557 people from Idaho moved to Mississippi in 2022, making up 0.79% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #23 most common origin for people moving to Mississippi

#23. Missouri

– 599 people from Idaho moved to Missouri in 2022, making up 0.85% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #37 most common origin for people moving to Missouri

#22. North Carolina

– 734 people from Idaho moved to North Carolina in 2022, making up 1.04% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #44 most common origin for people moving to North Carolina

#21. Nevada

– 780 people from Idaho moved to Nevada in 2022, making up 1.11% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #28 most common origin for people moving to Nevada

#20. Wisconsin

– 784 people from Idaho moved to Wisconsin in 2022, making up 1.11% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #28 most common origin for people moving to Wisconsin

#19. Kentucky

– 787 people from Idaho moved to Kentucky in 2022, making up 1.12% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #27 most common origin for people moving to Kentucky

#18. Illinois

– 839 people from Idaho moved to Illinois in 2022, making up 1.19% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #35 most common origin for people moving to Illinois

#17. New Mexico

– 866 people from Idaho moved to New Mexico in 2022, making up 1.23% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #18 most common origin for people moving to New Mexico

#16. Georgia

– 1,051 people from Idaho moved to Georgia in 2022, making up 1.49% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #36 most common origin for people moving to Georgia

#15. Arkansas

– 1,190 people from Idaho moved to Arkansas in 2022, making up 1.69% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #19 most common origin for people moving to Arkansas

#14. Tennessee

– 1,332 people from Idaho moved to Tennessee in 2022, making up 1.89% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #31 most common origin for people moving to Tennessee

#13. Virginia

– 1,353 people from Idaho moved to Virginia in 2022, making up 1.92% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #36 most common origin for people moving to Virginia

#12. Wyoming

– 1,528 people from Idaho moved to Wyoming in 2022, making up 2.17% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #6 most common origin for people moving to Wyoming

#11. Pennsylvania

– 1,962 people from Idaho moved to Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 2.78% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #24 most common origin for people moving to Pennsylvania

#10. Indiana

– 1,994 people from Idaho moved to Indiana in 2022, making up 2.83% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #20 most common origin for people moving to Indiana

#9. Montana

– 2,244 people from Idaho moved to Montana in 2022, making up 3.18% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #7 most common origin for people moving to Montana

#8. Arizona

– 2,628 people from Idaho moved to Arizona in 2022, making up 3.73% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #29 most common origin for people moving to Arizona

#7. Florida

– 3,374 people from Idaho moved to Florida in 2022, making up 4.78% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #37 most common origin for people moving to Florida

#6. Texas

– 3,553 people from Idaho moved to Texas in 2022, making up 5.04% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #39 most common origin for people moving to Texas

#5. Colorado

– 4,345 people from Idaho moved to Colorado in 2022, making up 6.16% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #19 most common origin for people moving to Colorado

#4. California

– 5,567 people from Idaho moved to California in 2022, making up 7.89% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #23 most common origin for people moving to California

#3. Oregon

– 7,508 people from Idaho moved to Oregon in 2022, making up 10.64% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #3 most common origin for people moving to Oregon

#2. Utah

– 7,774 people from Idaho moved to Utah in 2022, making up 11.02% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #3 most common origin for people moving to Utah

#1. Washington

– 10,557 people from Idaho moved to Washington in 2022, making up 14.97% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Idaho were the #4 most common origin for people moving to Washington

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.