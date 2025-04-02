Robsonphoto // Shutterstock

Where refugees in Idaho are arriving from

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn’t immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.

In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

In Venezuela, over 7.5 million people have left the country due to extreme inflation, violence, food and medicine scarcity, and other factors. Most have resettled in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans. For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.

Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Idaho in September 2024. Countries with only one refugee since October 2023 are not included.

September refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in September

To Idaho:

#1. Congo: 58

#2. Syria: 18

#3. Afghanistan: 14

#4. Venezuela: 10

#5. Guatemala: 2

#5. Sudan: 2

To the U.S. as a whole:

#1. Venezuela: 3,653

#2. Congo: 2,296

#3. Afghanistan: 2,068

#4. Syria: 1,585

#5. Myanmar: 1,455

States that accepted the most refugees in September:

#1. Texas: 1,702

#2. California: 1,550

#3. New York: 918

#4. Florida: 768

#5. Illinois: 750

Read on to see the countries that Idaho has accepted the most refugees from since the start of the fiscal year in October 2023.

#1. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023

To Idaho: 404

To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

#1. Texas: 1,791

#2. Kentucky: 1,735

#3. Ohio: 1,343

#4. New York: 1,295

#5. Arizona: 1,274

#2. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023

To Idaho: 87

To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. California: 3,171

#2. Texas: 1,574

#3. Virginia: 1,257

#4. Washington: 889

#5. New York: 658

#3. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023

To Idaho: 64

To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 1,186

#2. New York: 1,112

#3. Pennsylvania: 954

#4. California: 763

#5. Texas: 676

#4. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023

To Idaho: 47

To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

#1. Texas: 2,039

#2. Florida: 1,883

#3. Illinois: 664

#4. New York: 514

#5. Georgia: 512

#5. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023

To Idaho: 46

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 794

#2. Texas: 551

#3. Florida: 257

#4. North Carolina: 255

#5. New York: 219

#6. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023

To Idaho: 33

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

#1. Texas: 286

#2. Washington: 253

#3. lowa: 162

#4. North Carolina: 141

#5. Maryland: 129

#7. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023

To Idaho: 32

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,180

Top states receiving refugees from Sudan

#1. New York: 194

#2. Texas: 170

#3. Ohio: 146

#4. Pennsylvania: 132

#5. Missouri: 124

#8. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2023

To Idaho: 17

To the U.S. as a whole: 588

Top states receiving refugees from Burundi

#1. Texas: 79

#2. Arizona: 50

#3. Pennsylvania: 44

#4. New York: 43

#5. lowa: 37

#9. Myanmar

Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023

To Idaho: 14

To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347

Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar

#1. Texas: 882

#2. Illinois: 761

#3. New York: 736

#4. Wisconsin: 570

#5. Georgia: 462

#10. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023

To Idaho: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

#1. California: 364

#2. Michigan: 260

#3. Texas: 189

#4. Nebraska: 136

#5. Illinois: 122

#11. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2023

To Idaho: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,382

Top states receiving refugees from Colombia

#1. Florida: 137

#2. Texas: 117

#3. New York: 114

#4. Washington: 95

#5. North Carolina: 93

#11. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023

To Idaho: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 470

Top states receiving refugees from Iran

#1. California: 277

#2. Texas: 53

#3. Michigan: 17

#4. Washington: 14

#4. Georgia: 14

#11. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023

To Idaho: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299

Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua

#1. Florida: 382

#2. Texas: 313

#3. California: 259

#4. North Carolina: 139

#5. Minnesota: 135

#14. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023

To Idaho: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

#1. Minnesota: 1,267

#2. New York: 366

#3. Ohio: 326

#4. Arizona: 280

#5. Missouri: 257

#15. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023

To Idaho: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,331

Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador

#1. California: 187

#2. Texas: 174

#3. Maryland: 119

#4. Virginia: 99

#5. North Carolina: 83

#16. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2023

To Idaho: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 864

Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic

#1. Missouri: 89

#2. Texas: 82

#3. Michigan: 63

#4. Georgia: 60

#5. Colorado: 56

#16. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023

To Idaho: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 901

Top states receiving refugees from Honduras

#1. Texas: 144

#2. Florida: 108

#3. New York: 62

#4. California: 48

#5. Georgia: 44

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.