Best colleges in Idaho

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Idaho using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

#10. Provo College-Idaho Falls Campus

– Location: Idaho Falls, ID

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $22,232

– SAT range: Not available

– Niche grade: unavailable

#9. Eagle Gate College – Boise

– Location: Boise, ID

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $22,048

– SAT range: Not available

– Niche grade: unavailable

#8. New Saint Andrews College

– Location: Moscow, ID

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Net price: $14,770

– SAT range: 1130-1390

– Niche grade: C+

#7. Idaho State University

– Location: Pocatello, ID

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $13,012

– SAT range: Not available

– Niche grade: B-

#6. The College of Idaho

– Location: Caldwell, ID

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $23,329

– SAT range: 1080-1240

– Niche grade: B-

#5. Brigham Young University – Idaho

– Location: Rexburg, ID

– Acceptance rate: 97%

– Net price: $6,327

– SAT range: 990-1200

– Niche grade: B-

#4. Lewis-Clark State College

– Location: Lewiston, ID

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $13,267

– SAT range: 870-1110

– Niche grade: B

#3. Boise State University

– Location: Boise, ID

– Acceptance rate: 83%

– Net price: $15,828

– SAT range: 1030-1210

– Niche grade: B+

#2. Northwest Nazarene University

– Location: Nampa, ID

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Net price: $23,045

– SAT range: 970-1230

– Niche grade: B+

#1. University of Idaho

– Location: Moscow, ID

– Acceptance rate: 81%

– Net price: $15,435

– SAT range: 990-1220

– Niche grade: A-

