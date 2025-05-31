Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Idaho

The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they’re entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Idaho using data from 247Sports. Here’s the players from Idaho set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#4. Drew Byrd (TE)

– National rank: #1,254 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #60

– College: Washington State

– Offers: Washington State, Nevada

– High school: Rocky Mountain (Meridian, ID)

#3. LaGary Mitchell (LB)

– National rank: #1,235 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #107

– College: Boise State

– Offers: Boise State, Colorado State, Utah

– High school: Meridian (Meridian, ID)

#2. Jax Tanner (IOL)

– National rank: #513 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #46

– College: not committed

– Offers: BYU, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Auburn

– High school: Rocky Mountain (Meridian, ID)

#1. Kelvin Obot (OT)

– National rank: #130 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– College: not committed

– Offers: Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Utah, Michigan State

– High school: Fruitland (Fruitland, ID)