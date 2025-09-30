Skip to Content
Coldest Septembers in Idaho since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Idaho since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. September 1941
– Average temperature: 50.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 61.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 38.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.57″

#8. September 1971 (tie)
– Average temperature: 50°F
– Monthly high temperature: 64°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36°F
– Total precipitation: 1.38″

#8. September 1961 (tie)
– Average temperature: 50°F
– Monthly high temperature: 62.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.9°F
– Total precipitation: 2.17″

#6. September 1986 (tie)
– Average temperature: 49.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 60.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39.1°F
– Total precipitation: 2.76″

#6. September 1970 (tie)
– Average temperature: 49.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 63.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36.3°F
– Total precipitation: 2.01″

#5. September 1921
– Average temperature: 49.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 63.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 35.9°F
– Total precipitation: 1.02″

#3. September 1985 (tie)
– Average temperature: 49.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 60.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.7°F
– Total precipitation: 3.24″

#3. September 1926 (tie)
– Average temperature: 49.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 63.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 34.7°F
– Total precipitation: 1.14″

#1. September 1965 (tie)
– Average temperature: 48.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 61°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.25″

#1. September 1912 (tie)
– Average temperature: 48.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 62°F
– Monthly low temperature: 35.3°F
– Total precipitation: 1.11″

