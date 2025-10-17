Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

Hottest Octobers in Idaho since 1895

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth’s temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Octobers in Idaho since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. October 2022 (tie)

– Average temperature: 48°F

– Monthly high temperature: 61.5°F

– Monthly low temperature: 34.4°F

– Total precipitation: 1.25″

#9. October 1952 (tie)

– Average temperature: 48°F

– Monthly high temperature: 65.3°F

– Monthly low temperature: 30.6°F

– Total precipitation: 0.13″

#8. October 2024

– Average temperature: 48.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 62.2°F

– Monthly low temperature: 34.6°F

– Total precipitation: 0.99″

#7. October 2014

– Average temperature: 48.5°F

– Monthly high temperature: 61°F

– Monthly low temperature: 36°F

– Total precipitation: 1.29″

#6. October 1907

– Average temperature: 48.6°F

– Monthly high temperature: 62.3°F

– Monthly low temperature: 34.9°F

– Total precipitation: 1.31″

#4. October 2003 (tie)

– Average temperature: 48.7°F

– Monthly high temperature: 62.2°F

– Monthly low temperature: 35.1°F

– Total precipitation: 0.8″

#4. October 1963 (tie)

– Average temperature: 48.7°F

– Monthly high temperature: 60.9°F

– Monthly low temperature: 36.5°F

– Total precipitation: 1.34″

#3. October 1944

– Average temperature: 48.8°F

– Monthly high temperature: 64°F

– Monthly low temperature: 33.6°F

– Total precipitation: 0.81″

#2. October 2015

– Average temperature: 50.7°F

– Monthly high temperature: 62.6°F

– Monthly low temperature: 38.7°F

– Total precipitation: 1.69″

#1. October 1988

– Average temperature: 51.4°F

– Monthly high temperature: 66°F

– Monthly low temperature: 36.8°F

– Total precipitation: 0.51″