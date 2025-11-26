Most commonly seen birds in Idaho

RJM Behind the Lens // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Idaho using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 41 count sites in Idaho. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#1. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 76%

– Average group size: 4.89

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 87%

— #2. Arizona: 85%

— #3. Colorado: 84%

— #4. West Virginia: 83%

— #5. Indiana: 81%

#2. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 68%

– Average group size: 4.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 93%

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #3. Connecticut: 86%

— #4. New Jersey: 85%

— #5. New York: 84%

#3. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 54%

– Average group size: 5.46

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Illinois: 85%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #3. Nebraska: 81%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Indiana: 74%

#4. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 39%

– Average group size: 3.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 71%

— #2. Utah: 62%

— #3. South Dakota: 52%

— #4. Montana: 46%

— #5. Colorado: 41%

#5. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 32%

– Average group size: 1.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 96%

— #1. Maine: 96%

— #3. Vermont: 95%

— #4. Minnesota: 90%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%

#6. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 29%

– Average group size: 2.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 73%

— #1. Michigan: 73%

— #3. West Virginia: 72%

— #4. Minnesota: 66%

— #4. Maine: 66%

#7. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 27%

– Average group size: 2.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 46%

— #2. Nevada: 43%

— #3. Missouri: 41%

— #3. Colorado: 41%

— #5. Kansas: 40%

#8. Lesser Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 27%

– Average group size: 2.49

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 70%

— #2. California: 53%

— #3. Oregon: 47%

— #4. New Mexico: 46%

— #5. Utah: 43%

#9. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 27%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 64%

— #2. Washington: 57%

— #3. Montana: 54%

— #4. Oregon: 47%

— #5. Oklahoma: 42%

#10. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 24%

– Average group size: 2.8

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Rhode Island: 81%

— #2. Connecticut: 80%

— #3. Massachusetts: 79%

— #4. New Jersey: 78%

— #5. New York: 75%

#11. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 20%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 60%

— #2. Oregon: 49%

— #3. Georgia: 29%

— #4. Connecticut: 28%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 28%

#12. Black-billed Magpie

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 17%

– Average group size: 2.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 54%

— #2. Alaska: 52%

— #3. Colorado: 47%

— #4. Utah: 32%

— #5. Nevada: 17%

#13. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 17%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 87%

— #2. Massachusetts: 85%

— #3. Rhode Island: 79%

— #3. New Hampshire: 79%

— #5. Wisconsin: 78%

#14. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 15%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 15%

— #2. Nebraska: 13%

— #3. Utah: 8%

— #4. Nevada: 7%

— #5. Kansas: 6%

#15. California Quail

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 12%

– Average group size: 11.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 40%

— #2. Utah: 16%

— #3. Idaho: 12%

— #4. California: 10%

— #5. Washington: 5%

#16. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 12%

– Average group size: 8.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 34%

— #2. Missouri: 30%

— #3. South Dakota: 28%

— #3. Indiana: 28%

— #5. Wyoming: 24%

#17. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 12%

– Average group size: 1.53

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 76%

— #2. Washington: 62%

— #3. Michigan: 57%

— #4. Minnesota: 50%

— #5. Wisconsin: 47%

#18. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 10%

– Average group size: 7.91

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 16%

— #2. Nevada: 13%

— #3. Kansas: 11%

— #3. Utah: 11%

— #5. Montana: 10%

#19. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 10%

– Average group size: 2.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 25%

— #2. Montana: 20%

— #3. Utah: 11%

— #4. Colorado: 10%

— #4. Idaho: 10%

#20. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 30%

— #2. Arizona: 22%

— #3. Utah: 16%

— #4. Illinois: 15%

— #5. Iowa: 13%