Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Idaho using data from a report released by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in August 2025. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2024 hunting harvest in Idaho.

In 2024 Idaho had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird species: Goldeneyes.

#10. Ring-necked Duck

– Idaho: 3,846 (0.6% of national harvest)

– National: 626,648

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 53,061 (8.5%)

— #3. South Carolina: 44,351 (7.1%)

— #4. Texas: 43,659 (7.0%)

— #5. Louisiana: 42,862 (6.8%)

#9. Snow Goose

– Idaho: 3,976 (1.2% of national harvest)

– National: 323,223

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 94,309 (29.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 57,235 (17.7%)

— #3. North Dakota: 35,133 (10.9%)

— #4. Kansas: 26,009 (8.0%)

— #5. Texas: 21,624 (6.7%)

#8. Northern Pintail

– Idaho: 5,048 (1.0% of national harvest)

– National: 498,672

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 86,358 (17.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 45,114 (9.0%)

— #3. Arkansas: 36,067 (7.2%)

— #4. North Dakota: 33,384 (6.7%)

— #5. Louisiana: 30,185 (6.1%)

#7. Gadwall

– Idaho: 7,452 (0.5% of national harvest)

– National: 1.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 295,749 (20.5% of national harvest)

— #2. Louisiana: 180,505 (12.5%)

— #3. Texas: 147,712 (10.2%)

— #4. Tennessee: 85,775 (5.9%)

— #5. Oklahoma: 85,682 (5.9%)

#6. Bufflehead

– Idaho: 7,933 (2.9% of national harvest)

– National: 275,897

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Virginia: 43,421 (15.7% of national harvest)

— #2. New Jersey: 23,613 (8.6%)

— #3. California: 20,968 (7.6%)

— #4. North Carolina: 17,995 (6.5%)

— #5. Michigan: 16,051 (5.8%)

#5. Goldeneyes

– Idaho: 14,423 (16.7% of national harvest)

– National: 86,260

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Idaho: 14,423 (16.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Montana: 13,134 (15.2%)

— #3. Wisconsin: 10,212 (11.8%)

— #4. California: 9,773 (11.3%)

— #5. New York: 5,847 (6.8%)

#4. Wigeon

– Idaho: 17,307 (2.4% of national harvest)

– National: 734,408

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 156,546 (21.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 87,852 (12.0%)

— #3. Texas: 65,124 (8.9%)

— #4. Oregon: 48,830 (6.6%)

— #5. North Dakota: 41,888 (5.7%)

#3. Green-winged Teal

– Idaho: 25,961 (1.1% of national harvest)

– National: 2.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Louisiana: 263,211 (11.0%)

— #3. Texas: 219,022 (9.1%)

— #4. Arkansas: 209,789 (8.8%)

— #5. North Carolina: 134,267 (5.6%)

#2. Canada Goose

– Idaho: 31,807 (1.3% of national harvest)

– National: 2.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Michigan: 167,809 (7.1% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 149,423 (6.3%)

— #3. Kansas: 147,696 (6.2%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 141,923 (6.0%)

— #5. Illinois: 140,829 (5.9%)

#1. Mallard

– Idaho: 98,316 (2.8% of national harvest)

– National: 3.5 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 530,183 (15.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Oklahoma: 201,683 (5.8%)

— #3. Missouri: 187,251 (5.4%)

— #4. Tennessee: 180,965 (5.2%)

— #5. North Dakota: 164,401 (4.7%)