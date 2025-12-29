The 10 most affordable cities in Idaho to buy a house

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

Homeownership is fundamental to the American dream. It offers wealth, security, community, and countless other benefits. Yet for many Idaho residents, the dream feels increasingly out of reach—even as incomes rise and mortgage rates fall. Near-record prices have made homes hard to come by and often even harder to afford, leaving buyers and sellers stuck and younger generations priced out.

But affordable pockets still exist. In cities across the state, residents can comfortably spend around 30% of their income or less on housing, which is widely considered the affordable threshold.

To find out where these cities are, Redfin Real Estate ranked the most affordable cities in Idaho, based on their local payment to income ratios. All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most affordable cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. Kuna, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 37.2%

– Median sale price: $453,669

– Median household income: $93,545

– Income needed to buy: $115,850

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,896

– See homes for sale in Kuna on Redfin.com

#2. Meridian, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 42.7%

– Median sale price: $550,061

– Median household income: $98,686

– Income needed to buy: $140,465

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,512

– See homes for sale in Meridian on Redfin.com

#3. Nampa, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 43.7%

– Median sale price: $411,269

– Median household income: $72,122

– Income needed to buy: $105,023

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,626

– See homes for sale in Nampa on Redfin.com

#4. Middleton, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 45.3%

– Median sale price: $495,033

– Median household income: $83,681

– Income needed to buy: $126,413

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,160

– See homes for sale in Middleton on Redfin.com

#5. Caldwell, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 45.6%

– Median sale price: $396,593

– Median household income: $66,663

– Income needed to buy: $101,275

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,532

– See homes for sale in Caldwell on Redfin.com

#6. Star, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 49.5%

– Median sale price: $589,782

– Median household income: $91,318

– Income needed to buy: $150,608

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,765

– See homes for sale in Star on Redfin.com

#7. Boise, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 50.3%

– Median sale price: $534,089

– Median household income: $81,308

– Income needed to buy: $136,387

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,410

– See homes for sale in Boise on Redfin.com

#8. Emmett, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 51.0%

– Median sale price: $389,518

– Median household income: $58,523

– Income needed to buy: $99,468

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,487

– See homes for sale in Emmett on Redfin.com

#9. Eagle, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 55.8%

– Median sale price: $860,150

– Median household income: $118,037

– Income needed to buy: $219,650

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $5,491

– See homes for sale in Eagle on Redfin.com

#10. Garden City, Idaho

– Payment to income ratio: 62.9%

– Median sale price: $548,904

– Median household income: $66,859

– Income needed to buy: $140,170

– Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,504

– See homes for sale in Garden City on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.