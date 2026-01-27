The 30 cities in Idaho where homes are selling the fastest

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

If you’re buying or selling a home in Idaho in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Idaho right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average “days on market”—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Filer, Idaho

– Days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $232,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#2. Sandpoint, Idaho

– Days on market: 26

– Median sale price: $564,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 37.5%

#3. Moscow, Idaho

– Days on market: 31

– Median sale price: $459,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

#4. Burley, Idaho

– Days on market: 35

– Median sale price: $318,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#5. Boise, Idaho

– Days on market: 37

– Median sale price: $500,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.4%

#6. Hayden, Idaho

– Days on market: 43

– Median sale price: $533,303

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 11.8%

#7. Post Falls, Idaho

– Days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $537,900

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 27.9%

#8. Lewiston, Idaho

– Days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $378,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 37.5%

#9. Pocatello, Idaho

– Days on market: 49

– Median sale price: $307,450

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 88.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.2%

#10. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

– Days on market: 53

– Median sale price: $592,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 32.8%

#11. Kimberly, Idaho

– Days on market: 54

– Median sale price: $412,250

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#12. Blackfoot, Idaho

– Days on market: 54

– Median sale price: $305,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#13. Meridian, Idaho

– Days on market: 55

– Median sale price: $495,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 19.0%

#14. Nampa, Idaho

– Days on market: 60

– Median sale price: $429,990

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 18.6%

#15. Jerome, Idaho

– Days on market: 61

– Median sale price: $315,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#16. Payette, Idaho

– Days on market: 63

– Median sale price: $330,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 30.0%

#17. Idaho Falls, Idaho

– Days on market: 63

– Median sale price: $359,450

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.5%

#18. Hailey, Idaho

– Days on market: 65

– Median sale price: $800,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 11.1%

#19. Ammon, Idaho

– Days on market: 66

– Median sale price: $459,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

#20. Fruitland, Idaho

– Days on market: 67

– Median sale price: $394,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

#21. Rupert, Idaho

– Days on market: 67

– Median sale price: $320,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

#22. Twin Falls, Idaho

– Days on market: 71

– Median sale price: $335,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 15.7%

#23. Buhl, Idaho

– Days on market: 74

– Median sale price: $273,700

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#24. Kuna, Idaho

– Days on market: 79

– Median sale price: $457,990

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 15.3%

#25. Rexburg, Idaho

– Days on market: 81

– Median sale price: $367,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#26. Chubbuck, Idaho

– Days on market: 81

– Median sale price: $385,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 8.3%

#27. Eagle, Idaho

– Days on market: 83

– Median sale price: $884,320

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 7.3%

#28. Hidden Springs, Idaho

– Days on market: 85

– Median sale price: $1,185,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#29. Garden City, Idaho

– Days on market: 85

– Median sale price: $574,950

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

#30. Caldwell, Idaho

– Days on market: 89

– Median sale price: $405,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 13.7%

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.