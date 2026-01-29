Idaho has 1 billionaire, see who they are

SFIO CRACHO // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Idaho using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2026.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Idaho

Frank VanderSloot

– Net worth: $3.3 billion

– Source: Nutrition, wellness products

– Industry: Fashion & Retail

– Lives in: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

– Net worth: $139.3 billion

– Source: Microsoft

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

– Net worth: $137.3 billion

– Source: Walmart

– Industry: Fashion & Retail

– Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

– Net worth: $143.3 billion

– Source: Berkshire Hathaway

– Industry: Finance & Investments

– Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

– Net worth: $160.4 billion

– Source: Semiconductors

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

– Net worth: $221.8 billion

– Source: Facebook

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

– Net worth: $227.2 billion

– Source: Oracle

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

– Net worth: $246.7 billion

– Source: Amazon

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

– Net worth: $250.1 billion

– Source: Google

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

– Net worth: $271.1 billion

– Source: Google

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

– Net worth: $785.9 billion

– Source: Tesla, SpaceX

– Industry: Technology

– Lives in: Austin, Texas