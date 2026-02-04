Skip to Content
Coldest Februarys in Idaho since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in Idaho since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. February 1922 (tie)
– Average temperature: 19.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 29.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 10.4°F
– Total precipitation: 2.49″

#10. February 1910 (tie)
– Average temperature: 19.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 28.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 11.3°F
– Total precipitation: 3.55″

#9. February 1923
– Average temperature: 19.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 30.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 8.7°F
– Total precipitation: 1.15″

#7. February 1956 (tie)
– Average temperature: 19.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 28.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 9.6°F
– Total precipitation: 2.08″

#7. February 1913 (tie)
– Average temperature: 19.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 29.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 9.1°F
– Total precipitation: 1.04″

#6. February 1989
– Average temperature: 18.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 28.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 9.3°F
– Total precipitation: 1.46″

#4. February 1985 (tie)
– Average temperature: 18.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 29.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 8°F
– Total precipitation: 1.93″

#4. February 1936 (tie)
– Average temperature: 18.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 27.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 9.9°F
– Total precipitation: 4.07″

#3. February 1929
– Average temperature: 16.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 26.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 6.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.53″

#2. February 1903
– Average temperature: 16.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 27.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 4.8°F
– Total precipitation: 0.55″

#1. February 1933
– Average temperature: 14.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 24.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 4.6°F
– Total precipitation: 2.53″

