States where people in Idaho are getting new jobs

Jobs are one of the biggest reasons people move. Areas with growing job markets like Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows to determine the states where people from Oregon are finding the most new jobs. States are ranked by the number of people from Idaho that started a new job in the second quarter of 2020. Data is not available for Alaska, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

In Q2 2020, 6,624 people from Idaho started a job in another state. Keep reading to find out which states were most common.

#20. Oklahoma

– Started a new job in Oklahoma from Idaho in Q2 2020: 44

— 0.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Oklahoma in Q2 2020: 60

— #32 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma

– Net job flow: 16 to Idaho

#19. Michigan

– Started a new job in Michigan from Idaho in Q2 2020: 45

— 0.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Michigan in Q2 2020: 48

— #38 (tie) most common destination from Michigan

– Net job flow: 3 to Idaho

#18. Minnesota

– Started a new job in Minnesota from Idaho in Q2 2020: 47

— 0.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Minnesota in Q2 2020: 54

— #39 most common destination from Minnesota

– Net job flow: 7 to Idaho

#17. Virginia

– Started a new job in Virginia from Idaho in Q2 2020: 49

— 0.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Virginia in Q2 2020: 71

— #40 most common destination from Virginia

– Net job flow: 22 to Idaho

#16. Tennessee

– Started a new job in Tennessee from Idaho in Q2 2020: 58

— 0.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Tennessee in Q2 2020: 100

— #35 most common destination from Tennessee

– Net job flow: 42 to Idaho

#15. North Carolina

– Started a new job in North Carolina from Idaho in Q2 2020: 59

— 0.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from North Carolina in Q2 2020: 67

— #43 most common destination from North Carolina

– Net job flow: 8 to Idaho

#14. North Dakota

– Started a new job in North Dakota from Idaho in Q2 2020: 59

— 0.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from North Dakota in Q2 2020: 182

— #19 most common destination from North Dakota

– Net job flow: 123 to Idaho

#13. Illinois

– Started a new job in Illinois from Idaho in Q2 2020: 59

— 0.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Illinois in Q2 2020: 85

— #37 most common destination from Illinois

– Net job flow: 26 to Idaho

#12. Georgia

– Started a new job in Georgia from Idaho in Q2 2020: 70

— 1.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Georgia in Q2 2020: 56

— #37 most common destination from Georgia

– Net job flow: 14 to Georgia

#11. Florida

– Started a new job in Florida from Idaho in Q2 2020: 95

— 1.4% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Florida in Q2 2020: 161

— #43 most common destination from Florida

– Net job flow: 66 to Idaho

#10. Colorado

– Started a new job in Colorado from Idaho in Q2 2020: 187

— 2.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Colorado in Q2 2020: 268

— #32 (tie) most common destination from Colorado

– Net job flow: 81 to Idaho

#9. Nevada

– Started a new job in Nevada from Idaho in Q2 2020: 193

— 2.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Nevada in Q2 2020: 257

— #10 most common destination from Nevada

– Net job flow: 64 to Idaho

#8. Wyoming

– Started a new job in Wyoming from Idaho in Q2 2020: 202

— 3.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Wyoming in Q2 2020: 269

— #6 most common destination from Wyoming

– Net job flow: 67 to Idaho

#7. Texas

– Started a new job in Texas from Idaho in Q2 2020: 251

— 3.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Texas in Q2 2020: 353

— #37 most common destination from Texas

– Net job flow: 102 to Idaho

#6. Arizona

– Started a new job in Arizona from Idaho in Q2 2020: 286

— 4.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Arizona in Q2 2020: 366

— #22 (tie) most common destination from Arizona

– Net job flow: 80 to Idaho

#5. Montana

– Started a new job in Montana from Idaho in Q2 2020: 335

— 5.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Montana in Q2 2020: 312

— #5 most common destination from Montana

– Net job flow: 23 to Montana

#4. California

– Started a new job in California from Idaho in Q2 2020: 556

— 8.4% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from California in Q2 2020: 1,388

— #21 most common destination from California

– Net job flow: 832 to Idaho

#3. Oregon

– Started a new job in Oregon from Idaho in Q2 2020: 741

— 11.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Oregon in Q2 2020: 688

— #3 most common destination from Oregon

– Net job flow: 53 to Oregon

#2. Utah

– Started a new job in Utah from Idaho in Q2 2020: 927

— 14.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Utah in Q2 2020: 938

— #2 most common destination from Utah

– Net job flow: 11 to Idaho

#1. Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Idaho in Q2 2020: 1,739

— 26.3% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Idaho from Washington in Q2 2020: 1,790

— #3 most common destination from Washington

– Net job flow: 51 to Idaho

