Workplace summer safety tips: How to keep your cool when the heat is on

When the summer season rolls in, most people think of vacations and BBQs instead of safety. (Completely valid.) However, business owners should take preventive measures to insure and protect people and property from summer-related risks. And the right business insurance can help.

As the months warm up, business owners face hazards such as heat-related illnesses, fire hazards, power outages, storm damage, increased road traffic accidents and other related risks. These factors often pose a significant risk to employees’ health and business operations — potentially time-consuming and costly to recover from.

NEXT Insurance compiled some practical strategies to help prepare your business for summer-related incidents and mitigate risk.

Jump ahead to learn more about:

Protecting your property from summer hazards

Summertime comes with its own set of seasonal hazards that vary depending on where you’re located. Consider some of the following measures:

Fire risks

High temperatures and dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires. If your business is located in an area prone to wildfires, ensure you have proper fire prevention measures in place, such as fire-resistant building materials, a sprinkler system and clearing vegetation around the property.

If you don’t already have one, create an emergency evacuation plan and ensure employees know what to do if there is a fire of any kind.

Power outages

Is your area prone to heat waves? These heat waves can put a strain on the power grid, leading to power outages. These outages can disrupt your business operations, causing damage to electrical equipment or refrigerated inventory. Consider investing in backup power generators to minimize downtime and protect your assets.

Storm damage

Storms aren’t just a winter thing. Summer storms, including thunderstorms, tornados and hurricanes, can cause significant damage to commercial properties.

Inspect your property for any weak points that may be vulnerable to high winds, heavy rain or flooding. Secure loose objects, trim trees, prepare sandbags and ensure proper drainage systems are in place.

Pest infestations

It’s not pleasant to think about, but warm weather attracts various pests, such as ants, flies, mosquitoes and rodents. Prevent infestations by implementing pest control measures, such as regular inspections, sealing entry points and maintaining cleanliness.

Increased foot traffic

Depending on your industry, with schools out and more families on vacation, there may be an increase in foot traffic around your property, which can lead to more accidents or injuries.

Ensure walkways are well-maintained, free from hazards and properly lit. Regularly inspect and repair any damaged areas to prevent slips and falls. Put up signage or label hazards clearly.

Overheated equipment

Increased heat and humidity force your tools and equipment to work harder, leading to overheating, mechanical problems and a shorter lifespan.

During hot weather, check your equipment daily; for instance, check for debris blocking fans or that it has enough coolant. When it’s not in use, store gear in a dry, shaded area. Try to minimize use during peak daylight hours by staggering tasks, starting early or late and giving machines time to cool down.

Increased theft

Blame it on heat-induced aggression, but more people away on vacation or spending longer days outdoors with more sunlight. Whatever the reason, the summer season tends to see an uptick in burglaries and crime.

Business owners can implement security measures to help prevent commercial burglary. They can install alarm systems and surveillance cameras, install lights to illuminate dark areas, secure entry points with sturdy locks, keep minimal cash on hand and keep landscaping low to maintain visibility.

If you have an equipment shed or move your tools around, consider a tool crib or wire storage. Keep valuables covered out of sight, remove tools from parked vehicles at night and purchase asset ID tags or trackers.

Seasonal maintenance

Spring and early summer are good times to conduct routine maintenance tasks, such as inspecting and cleaning HVAC systems, checking roof integrity and servicing outdoor equipment. Neglecting maintenance can lead to equipment failure and increased energy costs.

Keeping employees safe

With temperatures rising and more Americans experiencing extreme heat, it’s crucial to prioritize employee’s health and well-being.

Heat-related issues

Temperatures soared to record-breaking numbers in 2023, causing heat-related illnesses across the U.S. Excessive heat can cause problems like heat exhaustion or heatstroke for employees (and customers).

Ensure your property has adequate ventilation, cooling systems and access to shaded areas. Encourage employees to stay hydrated and take regular breaks in cooler areas.

Sunburn and skin damage

Prolonged sun exposure can cause sunburn and long-term skin damage in outdoor workers. Lack of proper sun protection, such as sunscreen, hats and protective clothing, can increase the likelihood of these injuries.

Dehydration

In hot weather, employees may become dehydrated if they don’t have access to enough fluids or if they engage in physically demanding tasks without adequate breaks. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, fainting and even hospitalization.

Bone, muscle and joint (musculoskeletal) injuries

Summer is the busiest season for certain industries like construction, fitness, recreation and food and beverage. Increased outdoor activities and physical work during the summer can contribute to injuries. For example, lifting heavy objects, repetitive motions, and improper body mechanics can result in strains, sprains and other related injuries.

Increased traffic hazards

Did you know summer months tend to have more vehicular accidents than winter months? While there is no ice or snow to contend with, summer comes with its own hazards, including more RVs and boats being towed, inexperienced teen drivers, more construction work and impaired drivers.

Employees who work near roadways or have driving responsibilities may face an increased risk of accidents due to higher traffic volumes, more tourists and potential distractions associated with summer activities.

Business insurance considerations for summer-related incidents

Besides taking the proactive measures above to mitigate risk and create safer work environments, you can also review or get business insurance to help protect your business against some of these hazards.

These types of coverages are commonly used to protect against summer-related hazards:

General Liability . Helps protect businesses against non-employee claims for slip and fall accidents, injuries caused by your products or services, damage to property and other liabilities associated with your business operations.

. Helps protect businesses against non-employee claims for slip and fall accidents, injuries caused by your products or services, damage to property and other liabilities associated with your business operations. Commercial Property . Helps cover damage or loss to your commercial property (the building structure and your equipment or inventory), including fire, storms and certain natural disasters. It can help with repairs, replacement and rebuilding costs.

. Helps cover damage or loss to your commercial property (the building structure and your equipment or inventory), including fire, storms and certain natural disasters. It can help with repairs, replacement and rebuilding costs. Workers’ Compensation . This coverage helps protect employees in case of work-related injuries or illnesses. It can cover medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and lost wages for employees who are injured on the job.

. This coverage helps protect employees in case of work-related injuries or illnesses. It can cover medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and lost wages for employees who are injured on the job. Commercial Auto. Your personal auto insurance may not cover business activities. Commercial Auto helps provide coverage for accidents, injuries and property damage resulting from business-related vehicle use.

Take the following steps to ensure you have adequate coverage:

Review your business insurance policy

Carefully read through your policy to learn what is and is not covered. Pay attention to the deductibles, exclusions and coverage restrictions. Contact your insurance agency to clear any doubts.

Update your policy if necessary

If your business has changed, added or lost personnel or purchased new equipment, update your insurance to reflect its current value and needs.

