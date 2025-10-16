lucasImages // Shutterstock

50 metros where your Social Security check goes the furthest

Retirement evokes excitement as you leave behind the working world and enjoy your days to the fullest. Upon retirement, your monthly Social Security check bolsters other retirement savings to provide a regular income during your golden years.

The amount of that monthly check depends on how much you’ve earned during your working years, regardless of where you’ve lived. You must work for approximately 10 years, contributing to the system, to earn enough credits to qualify for retirement benefits. The Social Security Administration applies a formula to up to 35 of your highest annual earnings, up to the Social Security wage base, the top income for paying Social Security taxes. In 2025, that threshold was $176,100.

Full retirement age is between ages 66 and 67, but you can claim Social Security as early as age 62. Early retirement lowers your monthly benefit compared to waiting for full retirement. If you opt to work until age 70, you’ll get the largest benefit possible.

The government considers Social Security benefits taxable income, but a special deduction can lower that amount for federal taxes. Nine states also apply a state income tax to Social Security income, although West Virginia is phasing out this additional tax as of 2026.

Those factors are why many retire to more affordable cities. Cities with a lower cost of living, low income tax rates, and low property taxes—characteristics of many cities in the South—draw their fair share of retirees who want to stretch their retirement savings.

Stacker used data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Statistics, Tax Foundation, and Zillow to identify the metros in the United States where Social Security checks go the furthest. Metros were ranked by cost of living. Property taxes are reported at the county level by the Tax Foundation and aggregated to the metro level, which may not fully reflect the specific locations. All data are for the latest available year. Some states may tax Social Security payments, depending on the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income and age.

Michael Shanafelt // Shutterstock

#50. Altoona, Pennsylvania

-Population: 120,269 (22.4% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $177,227

–Typical property tax rate: 1.1%

-Median rent: $928

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

gurezende // Shutterstock

#49. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

-Population: 147,114 (20.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $195,758

–Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,185

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#48. Battle Creek, Michigan

-Population: 133,785 (19.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $185,208

–Typical property tax rate: 1.5%

-Median rent: $1,153

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Matthew Yonker // Shutterstock

#47. Terre Haute, Indiana

-Population: 168,874 (18.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $162,577

–Typical property tax rate: 0.8%

-Median rent: $1,005

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

K. Yoho Photography // Shutterstock

#46. Parkersburg-Vienna, West Virginia

-Population: 87,681 (22.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $166,067

–Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $926

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in West Virginia

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#45. Sioux City, Iowa-Nebraska-South Dakota

-Population: 145,994 (16.4% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $217,535

–Typical property tax rate: 1.4%

-Median rent: $1,138

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#44. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

-Population: 130,108 (24.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $107,116

–Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $888

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#43. Florence, South Carolina

-Population: 200,474 (19.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $183,900

–Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $1,394

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Sam Wagner // Shutterstock

#42. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa

-Population: 170,081 (18.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $198,173

–Typical property tax rate: 1.5%

-Median rent: $948

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

APN Photography // Shutterstock

#41. St. Joseph, Missouri-Kansas

-Population: 119,124 (19.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $205,575

–Typical property tax rate: 0.8%

-Median rent: $941

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Laredo, Texas

-Population: 272,823 (10.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $211,068

–Typical property tax rate: 1.9%

-Median rent: $1,318

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

B Brown // Shutterstock

#39. Pocatello, Idaho

-Population: 91,010 (16.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $348,204

–Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,106

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#38. Morristown, Tennessee

-Population: 126,932 (19.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $290,239

–Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,576

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Jefferson City, Missouri

-Population: 151,523 (18.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $259,528

–Typical property tax rate: 0.8%

-Median rent: $891

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#36. Mankato, Minnesota

-Population: 105,193 (16.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $305,326

–Typical property tax rate: 1.0%

-Median rent: $1,223

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in Minnesota

YuniqueB // Shutterstock

#35. Lawton, Oklahoma

-Population: 126,899 (15.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $147,767

–Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,073

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Bravo Charlie Productions // Shutterstock

#34. Lima, Ohio

-Population: 100,866 (19.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $183,978

–Typical property tax rate: 1.1%

-Median rent: $1,189

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Bonnie Taylor Barry // Shutterstock

#33. Hammond, Louisiana

-Population: 139,823 (15.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.5% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $218,241

–Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,342

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Yuma, Arizona

-Population: 220,310 (21.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.5% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $277,859

–Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,408

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#31. Jackson, Tennessee

-Population: 183,680 (18.4% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $200,603

–Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,391

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Grand Island, Nebraska

-Population: 77,278 (17.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $256,856

–Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $1,361

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

JMcQ // Shutterstock

#29. Anniston-Oxford, Alabama

-Population: 116,427 (19.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $165,445

–Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $998

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana

-Population: 383,269 (18.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $173,540

–Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,351

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Talmon Murphy Jr // Shutterstock

#27. Gadsden, Alabama

-Population: 103,207 (20.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $176,692

–Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $1,121

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#26. Lafayette, Louisiana

-Population: 419,704 (16.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $195,879

–Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,355

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#25. Duluth, Minnesota-Wisconsin

-Population: 281,815 (21.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $257,868

–Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $1,307

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#24. Lake Charles, Louisiana

-Population: 242,975 (17.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $195,318

–Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,066

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#23. Valdosta, Georgia

-Population: 152,588 (15.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $214,729

–Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,397

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Sierra Vista-Douglas, Arizona

-Population: 125,773 (26.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $260,457

–Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,348

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#21. Mansfield, Ohio

-Population: 124,853 (20.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $189,166

–Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $918

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Steve Collender // Shutterstock

#20. Decatur, Illinois

-Population: 100,737 (21.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $123,615

–Typical property tax rate: 2.1%

-Median rent: $1,099

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Shoppy22 // Shutterstock

#19. Farmington, New Mexico

-Population: 120,817 (18.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.5% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $258,655

–Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,242

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in New Mexico

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#18. Albany, Georgia

-Population: 145,451 (18.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.6% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $161,373

–Typical property tax rate: 1.2%

-Median rent: $1,154

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#17. Cape Girardeau, Missouri-Illinois

-Population: 98,862 (19.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $227,274

–Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $961

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Amilcar Lugo Diaz // Shutterstock

#16. Sumter, South Carolina

-Population: 104,776 (18.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $201,616

–Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,456

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#15. Alexandria, Louisiana

-Population: 148,008 (17.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $161,530

–Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $985

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Grand Forks, North Dakota-Minnesota

-Population: 104,184 (16.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $265,873

–Typical property tax rate: 1.1%

-Median rent: $1,115

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in Minnesota

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#13. Enid, Oklahoma

-Population: 62,007 (17.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $137,642

–Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,090

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#12. Youngstown-Warren, Ohio

-Population: 426,086 (23.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $167,713

–Typical property tax rate: 1.4%

-Median rent: $1,016

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#11. Topeka, Kansas

-Population: 232,648 (20.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.1% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $217,515

–Typical property tax rate: 1.4%

-Median rent: $1,248

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#10. Hot Springs, Arkansas

-Population: 99,902 (25.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $244,730

–Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,245

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#9. Jonesboro, Arkansas

-Population: 138,152 (15.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $198,311

–Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,273

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#8. Joplin, Missouri-Kansas

-Population: 207,131 (17.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $221,139

–Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,216

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Luisa P Oswalt // Shutterstock

#7. Florence-Muscle Shoals, Alabama

-Population: 156,287 (21.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $203,427

–Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $1,142

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Xackery Irving // Shutterstock

#6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

-Population: 914,820 (12.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $189,549

–Typical property tax rate: 1.8%

-Median rent: $1,162

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#5. Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia

-Population: 313,876 (23.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.6% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $239,740

–Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,333

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#4. Texarkana, Texas-Arkansas

-Population: 145,576 (18.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $176,562

–Typical property tax rate: 1.0%

-Median rent: $1,119

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas

-Population: 431,874 (14.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $198,914

–Typical property tax rate: 1.6%

-Median rent: $1,507

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#2. Fort Smith, Arkansas-Oklahoma

-Population: 232,848 (18.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $194,254

–Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,064

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#1. Monroe, Louisiana

-Population: 221,921 (18.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 16.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $158,222

–Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,012

-State taxes on Social Security?: None