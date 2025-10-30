How to compete with bigger budgets when you can’t afford US sales salaries

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

You don’t need a $150,000-plus budget to hire a killer sales development representative. According to staffing and recruiting agency Near, you just need to know where to look.

While better-funded competitors overpay for candidates, you can hire sales talent in Latin America who will deliver results for half the cost.

While your competitors overpay, you can out-hire them

Startups and mid-sized companies can’t match the hiring budgets of enterprise competitors. The gap shows up fastest in sales, where well-funded firms build large domestic teams and drive up salaries across the board.

But a limited budget doesn’t have to limit your ability to compete. Many growing companies are winning by building distributed sales teams with skilled professionals in Latin America who bring the same experience, drive, and communication skills as U.S. hires.

They’re hiring sales professionals who sound like they’re calling from down the road but who expect 30%-60% less than their U.S. counterparts. Not because they’re worth less. But because they live in markets where budget goes further.

Key takeaways:

If you’re a growing company, competing with enterprise-level salaries isn’t realistic. But it doesn’t have to be. Expanding your search to Latin America opens access to proven sales talent at rates that make sense for your business. Many of the best SDRs and account execs in Latin America have sold to U.S. markets for years. They’re fluent, experienced, and hungry for opportunities to prove themselves on bigger stages. Companies hiring LatAm sales talent see measurable advantages: 2-month ramp times instead of 6+ months, 20% attrition instead of 70%, and consistent quota achievement.

What top LatAm SDRs bring to the table

The region’s best sales professionals are known for such qualities as resilience, adaptability, and a strong work ethic.

They understand that sales is about persistence. It’s about making calls, following up, and creating momentum. Many have prior experience selling to U.S. buyers, which means they’re familiar with American business norms and communication styles.

Fluent, professional English is the standard among top candidates. When prospects pick up the phone, they hear confidence and clarity, not the hallmarks of an offshore call center.

These professionals also tend to see remote roles with U.S. companies as career accelerators, not placeholders. That hunger to prove themselves translates into faster ramp times and lower attrition — two of the biggest cost drivers in any sales organization.

The cost advantage of hiring sales talent in Latin America

Salary data shows why this strategy has caught on so quickly. A senior SDR in the U.S. typically earns a $76,000-$90,000 base salary before commissions. In Latin America, the same experience level averages $30,000-$42,000 base.

Those savings compound when you consider performance metrics. Companies hiring LatAm SDRs report ramp times of two months instead of six, turnover rates around 20% instead of 70%, and more consistent quota attainment.

It’s important to emphasize that this isn’t about undercutting talent. It’s about market efficiency. Because professionals in Latin America live in regions with lower living costs, U.S. employers can offer competitive local salaries that still represent meaningful savings. The result is a win-win: Employees earn more than they would locally, and employers can finally afford the team they need.

So while your competitors spend $150,000 or more on one U.S. hire, you can build a team of two or three experienced LatAm professionals for the same budget. Or match their team size at half the cost and reinvest those savings into better tools, training, benefits, and growth.

How the smartest companies approach hiring LatAm sales talent

The teams that turn nearshore hiring into a real advantage share a few things in common: They focus on performance, treat people like real teammates, and think beyond cost.

They don’t rely on perks to attract real performers

You don’t need kombucha on tap or Friday half days and branded hoodies to build a top-tier sales team.

The best reps aren’t choosing jobs based on lifestyle perks. They’re looking for roles where they can earn more by doing more. A clear comp plan, commission upside, and growth path will beat free swag every time.

Many companies promote top performers into account management or business development leadership roles. These internal pipelines reduce the need for external recruiting and keep institutional knowledge in-house.

They don’t try to save 70% or more

The goal isn’t to save as much as possible. The goal is to hire the top performers you need to grow your business — the kind of A-players who would be out of reach if you only hired in the U.S.

Companies that treat nearshore hiring purely as a cost-cutting exercise end up with high turnover and inconsistent results. The ones that win use the cost advantage to compete for better talent, paying competitively enough to attract and retain top performers while still achieving a meaningful reduction in overall payroll costs.

Underpaying leads to turnover. Fair compensation leads to stability.

They treat LatAm hires like full team members

The best teams build a strong sales culture regardless of where their reps are based. They run the same trainings, include remote reps in strategy, and set clear, aggressive targets. And as a result, they get distributed teams that outperform purely local ones.

When people feel connected to the mission and invested in outcomes, they stay longer and perform better.

Creating a sense of connection across borders takes intention. It starts with clear communication and consistent processes, but it’s also about building belonging into daily routines: shared wins, joint meetings, and visible recognition. These small habits are what help remote hires feel like part of the team and keep engagement high over time.

Final Thoughts

You don’t beat bigger budgets by trying to match them. You beat them by being more strategic about where you invest.

You can build a high-performing sales team with professionals who have the hunger, skills, and work ethic to drive results.

The companies winning this game understand that the best sales talent isn’t limited by geography, and the best hiring strategies aren’t limited by local salary expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hiring SDRs in Latin America

How can I pay LatAm sales reps?

Many companies worry about the logistics of paying international contractors or employees, but it’s actually straightforward with the right setup.

You have two main options: work with a recruitment and staffing partner that handles all payroll and compliance for you, or use an Employer of Record (EOR) service that manages international payments and legal requirements.

The key is choosing a solution that handles the complexities of international compliance, tax requirements, and currency conversion so you can focus on building your team rather than wrestling with payment logistics.

How long does it take to hire a LatAm sales rep or SDR?

The timeline is often much faster than most companies expect within three weeks from start to finish.

Compare that to the typical six months or more it takes to find and hire top sales reps in the U.S. market, and you can see why companies are making this switch.

How much does it cost to hire LatAm SDRs?

Base salary expectations vary by experience level, but all represent significant savings compared to U.S. rates:

Junior SDR (0-2 years): $18,000-$24,000 annually (vs. $43,000-$66,000 in the U.S.)

$18,000-$24,000 annually (vs. $43,000-$66,000 in the U.S.) Mid-Level SDR (2-5 years): $24,000-$30,000 annually (vs. $66,000-$76,000 in the U.S.)

$24,000-$30,000 annually (vs. $66,000-$76,000 in the U.S.) Senior SDR (over five years): $30,000-$42,000 annually (vs. $76,000-$90,000 in the U.S.)

These figures represent base salaries before commission structures. You’re looking at up to 64% cost savings without sacrificing talent quality.

The key is offering competitive compensation for the local market while still achieving meaningful savings for your business. Companies that try to save 70% or more typically struggle with retention, while those aiming for 30-60% savings build stable, high-performing teams.

What should I look for when hiring an SDR?

The most successful SDR hires combine hard skills (CRM proficiency, prospecting tools, cold calling) with crucial soft skills like resilience, communication, and adaptability. You also need to evaluate cultural fit, set realistic activity expectations, and structure compensation that attracts performers.

The key is having a systematic evaluation process that goes beyond reviewing resumes. Use role-playing exercises, ask strategic questions about their sales approach, and assess their ability to handle rejection and maintain consistent activity.

Do LatAm sales reps have accents?

Yes, many LatAm sales professionals have accents. But Spanish accents are widely accepted in the U.S. market and don’t impact sales performance.

The U.S. has the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world. A Spanish accent doesn’t make prospects hang up or question credibility. What matters is English fluency, communication skills, and the ability to handle objections and build relationships.

The key is proper evaluation during the hiring process. Your prospects care about one thing: whether your SDR can solve their problems and move their business forward. Performance trumps geography every time.

This story was produced by Near and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.