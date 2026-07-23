When a traditional school setting isn’t working for an autistic child: What families can do next

As summer comes into full swing, some families are looking ahead to the next school year with questions about whether their child’s school environment is providing the support they need for success. Specifically for autistic students with more complex needs, changes in behavior, limited progress toward individualized goals, or increasing difficulty navigating the school day are signs that it might be time for a change.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) is a federal law that guarantees eligible students with disabilities access to a free appropriate public education (FAPE) tailored to their unique needs. Autism remains one of the fastest-growing disability categories served under IDEA, representing 40% of the total increase in 2024, with autism accounting for nearly 15% of school-aged students with disabilities, according to The Advocacy Institute.

While IDEA does require regular review of educational plans, identifying when a different type of environment may be more appropriate is not always a straightforward process.

In the article below, Shrub Oak International School explores how families can recognize when a school placement may not be the right fit and what factors they should consider when evaluating next steps.

Understanding why traditional schools may not meet autistic students’ needs

Autism presents across a wide spectrum, and some students may have co-occurring conditions, such as anxiety, depression, nonverbal learning disability, ADHD, intellectual disability, visual and hearing impairments, and other related disorders. These potential additional conditions may be difficult to diagnose due to communication differences, including nonverbal communication, sensory processing challenges, or complex medical or behavioral needs. It is important for families to work with their child’s care team to treat each condition, to help alleviate unnecessary pain or discomfort, as reported by the Autism Research Institute.

Social interaction constraints for autistic students can make traditional school settings difficult. A study of 79 autistic students in general education elementary school classrooms found that while nearly half of those students were engaged in their social networks, the autistic students struggled with socialization. In addition, the autistic students’ classroom engagement was equivalent to that of their peers in early elementary grades but lower in older elementary grades.

Traditional school settings are designed to support a wide range of learners but may not always be structured to provide intensive, individualized, or integrated supports for students with higher or more complex needs.

While IDEA requires ongoing review of written Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), the availability and implementation of supports can vary across districts and schools. Families should be aware of their right to reevaluations, including the ability to request one as needed, but no more than once a year, and that a comprehensive reevaluation must be completed every three years unless the family and school agree that one is not needed.

Signs that a school placement may no longer be meeting an autistic student’s needs:

Limited or inconsistent progress in communication, daily living skills, or individualized goals over time

Increased frustration, dysregulation, withdrawal, school refusal behaviors, anxiety, sensory overload, regression, difficulty fitting in, or the inability to meet classroom behavior expectations

Safety-related concerns, such as elopement, self-injury, or aggression, which may indicate unmet needs or difficulty with the current environment

Difficulty generalizing skills across settings or applying learned behaviors outside of the classroom

A gap between a student’s support needs and available staffing, training, or resources

Inconsistent communication or alignment between school teams and families

Some schools operate under strict classroom rules, but this climate can be challenging for some autistic students, resulting in frequent disciplinary actions or suspensions. For students with disabilities, nationwide data shows that students with disabilities experience higher rates of disciplinary action, at 9%, compared to 4% for their peers

What more supportive environments can look like

Safety and structured support

Classroom environments should be designed with supervision, predictability, and supports for students who may be at risk of displaying unsafe behaviors. For complex students, round-the-clock access to medical care is essential. School staff need to take proactive approaches to anticipate students’ needs and reduce triggers rather than reacting after an escalation, and should be trained in therapeutic crisis intervention and management, such as therapeutic crisis intervention for schools.

Integrated, transdisciplinary services

When educators, behavioral specialists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, mental health professionals, physical therapists, and medical staff collaborate throughout the day rather than working in isolation, they provide necessary, full-team support for students. “Families should look beyond the specific services a therapeutic residential school offers and consider how those services are integrated into the daily life of the program,” said Salam Soliman, Psy.D., director of clinical services and research at Shrub Oak International School. “Meaningful change is built through consistent, attuned relationships and coordinated support across education, clinical care, residential life, and related services. When every interaction is guided by a shared understanding of the student, the entire environment becomes therapeutic.”

Research suggests that flexible, team-based, and personalized care models with specialized services such as occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, behavioral supports, and mental health interventions can play important roles in helping autistic students build communication, self-regulation, sensory processing, daily living, and social skills.

Consistency across settings

Coordinated alignment between classroom, therapeutic, extended-day, and residential environments can provide continuity between learning, daily living, and behavioral supports for students. This structured approach creates opportunities to practice and reinforce daily living skills across multiple contexts.

Communication access and relationship-building

Support for a range of communication methods, including American Sign Language (ASL) and augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), is key for those who are minimally verbal. AAC is a communication tool that replaces or compensates for those with speech-language impairments.

Autistic students benefit from environments that emphasize building relationships, social connections, and respectful, individualized support efforts.

Environment and regulation

Access to sensory-friendly or lower-stimulation environments and outdoor spaces can help autistic students with self-regulation. Structured sensory environments like sensory gyms and, importantly, Snoezelen rooms, which are specialized therapeutic spaces, can support attention and reduce certain behaviors. A study found that autistic children who had sensory control of objects in a Snoezelen room, such as colored LED room lights, a bubble tube, and a mirror ball, reduced their repetitive behaviors and increased attention.

Experiential and community-based learning

Real-world skill development can be developed through structured, supported activities beyond the classroom, such as on- or off-campus internships or volunteer activities.

Another study found that group-based recreational therapy with experiential learning, a form of nature-based interventions, positively affected short-term sensory and behavioral changes in autistic children.

Student experience and social connection

Autistic individuals value friendships and relationships as much as their neurotypical peers.

Supportive school environments include opportunities to build meaningful peer relationships and social connections, and emphasize dignity, respect, and individualized understanding.

Establishing a culture of compassion, where behaviors are interpreted within context rather than simply managed, along with supporting developing friendships and a sense of belonging within the school community, creates opportunities for these students to feel connected.

Navigating next steps and available supports

In some cases, students may benefit from more specialized educational settings, such as therapeutic day schools, out-of-district placements, or extended-day or residential programs, depending on individual needs. The availability of specialized programs and services differs across states and districts.

IDEA and its principle of free appropriate public education (FAPE) ensure students are entitled to appropriate educational support, though what qualifies can vary. Families with autistic students should view FAPE as a collaborative process with their school, which may involve significant negotiation to obtain appropriate services.

Families may work with educational advocates to develop IEPs and related services for their child. Educational attorneys can also play an important role in certain circumstances, such as when a school has hired an attorney to address a matter related to an autistic child. Additional possible legal matters can include due process, mediation, a settlement agreement, out-of-district placement, an evaluation or reevaluation that has been refused, and more.

Continuing to engage with these resources is critical when navigating out-of-district options, and accessing them often involves coordination among families, school districts, and external professionals.

Recognizing that a traditional school setting is not meeting a student’s needs can be a difficult but important step for families. For autistic students, particularly those with more complex profiles, the most effective environments are often those that prioritize safety, consistency, and individualized support across multiple areas of development.

Understanding the range of available options and what an appropriate educational setting should look like for your child can help guide more informed decisions. Ultimately, the goal is to identify environments that adapt to the student, providing the structure and support needed to foster communication, daily functioning, and overall quality of life.

This story was produced by Shrub Oak International School and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.