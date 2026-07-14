Italy's investor visa starts at EUR 250,000. Buying a home does not qualify.

Italy is often grouped with “golden visa” countries, which can make the program sound simpler than it is. The official Investor Visa for Italy is a residence route for non-EU citizens who put money into one of four approved categories. A house, apartment, or villa is not one of them, Movingto reports.

That distinction matters for anyone comparing Italy with other residence-by-investment programs. The lowest official Italy route is EUR 250,000, but it has to go into an Italian innovative startup. The other routes are EUR 500,000 in an Italian limited company, EUR 1 million in a philanthropic initiative, or EUR 2 million in Italian government bonds, according to the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy’s Investor Visa portal.

So the common shorthand is only half useful. Italy does have an investor visa. It does not have a real estate golden visa.

The official route starts before the money moves

Italy’s process is built around a pre-approval step called the Nulla Osta, or certificate of no impediment. Applicants first create an account on the official Investor Visa for Italy portal, choose an investment category, and upload documents such as a passport, proof of financial resources, criminal record evidence, and other supporting material.

The Investor Visa for Italy Committee then reviews the application. The official process page says the committee’s assessment result is issued within 30 days, although that clock can pause if the committee asks for more information.

If the application is approved, the applicant downloads the Nulla Osta and then has six months to request the investor visa at the relevant Italian diplomatic office abroad. The investor can enter Italy within two years of the release of the visa.

The sequence is important. This is not a program where an applicant buys an Italian property first and asks the visa process to catch up later.

The four routes are narrow

The Ministry’s Investor Visa portal lists four qualifying routes:

EUR 2 million in Italian government bonds EUR 500,000 in an Italian limited company EUR 250,000 in an Italian innovative startup EUR 1 million in a philanthropic initiative

Each route has its own practical questions. Government bonds may be easier to understand, but the threshold is the highest. The limited-company route requires comfort with a business investment. The startup route has the lowest headline minimum, but it carries startup risk and depends on the target company qualifying as an innovative startup. The philanthropic route is a donation, not a recoverable investment.

Real estate sits outside that list. Buying in Rome, Milan, Sicily, or Tuscany may still be part of a relocation plan, but it is separate from the investor visa qualification itself.

Movingto’s Italy Golden Visa guide describes the same four-route structure and flags the property issue for readers comparing Italy with Portugal, Greece, Hungary, and Spain. The point for prospective applicants is simple: Do not use a property budget as a proxy for investor visa eligibility.

The cheapest route is not automatically the easiest

The EUR 250,000 innovative-startup route is the headline that tends to travel furthest. It is the lowest listed threshold, and for some applicants, it may be the route that makes Italy competitive against other European residence options.

Still, the lowest threshold does not mean the least paperwork or the least risk. The investor has to choose a qualifying target, document the source and availability of funds, pass the committee’s application review, and then complete the investment after entering Italy.

For a family that simply wants to buy a home and spend time in Italy, this difference is practical. The investor visa is tied to a qualifying financial commitment. A lifestyle purchase may solve housing, but it does not satisfy the official investor visa categories.

There is a three-month deadline after arrival

Approval of the visa is not the end of the process. After entering Italy, the investor has eight days to apply for a two-year permit of stay at the local Questura, according to the official how-it-works page.

The applicant must then make the declared investment or donation within three months of arrival in Italy to obtain the residence permit. Proof of the investment is uploaded back through the Investor Visa portal, along with a signed final declaration.

If the committee accepts the proof, the residence permit remains valid or is issued if the permit process is still underway. If the committee asks for more information, the applicant still has to demonstrate that the full investment happened within the three-month period. If the committee rejects the proof, the residence permit can be revoked or not released.

That makes timing a real part of the application, especially for company and startup investments where due diligence, banking, corporate paperwork, and fund transfers can take longer than expected.

Renewal depends on keeping the investment

The first investor residence permit is tied to a two-year period. To renew, the investor has to maintain the investment or donation throughout that period and apply at least 60 days before the permit expires.

The official process page says a successful renewal allows the applicant to ask for a three-year renewal permit, again with a new Nulla Osta from the Investor Visa for Italy Committee.

The same page also says that if the original investment or donation is maintained for five years, the investor may request a long-term residence card. That is a residence milestone, not an automatic citizenship result. Citizenship planning in Italy is a separate legal question and usually depends on a longer residence history, family status, and other requirements.

Why the property misconception keeps coming back

The phrase “golden visa” has become loose. In some countries, it has meant property. In others, it has meant funds, business investment, donations, bonds, or a mix of routes. Italy’s program is often searched under the same label, but the official design is more specific.

That creates a predictable trap. An investor may see the EUR 250,000 figure and assume it can be used toward a home. It cannot. Another buyer may be ready to spend far more than EUR 250,000 on Italian property and still have no qualifying investor visa application, because the money is going into the wrong category.

The safer way to read Italy’s program is to separate the two decisions:

Do you want residence through the Investor Visa for Italy? Do you also want to buy or rent a home in Italy?

Those questions can overlap in a relocation plan, but they are not the same question.

The applicant’s checklist is more financial than romantic

Before treating Italy as a golden visa option, prospective applicants should confirm the official investment route, the evidence needed for the Nulla Osta, the timing for the post-arrival investment, and the renewal plan for holding the investment.

That means doing the unglamorous work first: funds documentation, criminal-record evidence, investment target review, banking logistics, and tax advice. Property can come later. The visa route should be checked before a deposit goes down on a home.

Italy’s investor visa can still be attractive for the right applicant. It offers a defined government-run process, a EUR 250,000 startup route, and a path to renewal if the investment is maintained. It is just not a property purchase program.

This story was produced by Movingto and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.