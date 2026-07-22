Robo advisor vs. financial advisor: Which is the best fit for you?

When you’re planning a vacation, are you the type that looks for the most efficient route using a reliable GPS? Or are you working with a travel agent who tailors every detail to your specific needs?

Deciding between a robo advisor and a financial advisor can be somewhat similar. One offers high-tech automation that aligns with what you input into the system, while the other provides human expertise for a more customized experience. Ally Financial shows how to compare the two when deciding which one — or combination of both — makes sense for you.

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What’s a robo advisor?

A robo advisor is a digital service that manages your investments using computer algorithms, sometimes with an element of human supervision. Typically, it’s considered a more hands-off approach to investing (though any portfolio should be monitored regularly). The algorithms are designed by behind-the-scenes experts, but your day-to-day experience likely happens through an app or website.

Pros and cons of using a robo advisor

Let’s dive into a few of the benefits and drawbacks of robo advisors.

Pros of a robo advisor:

Lower cost: Because robo advisors are automated, they likely charge much less than a human advisor

Automation: Features like automatic transfers and tax-loss harvesting could save you time and stress

Cons of a robo advisor:

Less flexibility: An algorithm might struggle with the messiness that often comes with personal finances, particularly when juggling multiple goals with different timelines. You might find it to be more efficient to focus your robo advisor on one particular investment goal

Limited categories: You’re usually limited to a handful of preset portfolio types

What’s a financial advisor?

A financial advisor is a licensed professional who helps you manage your money for your specific circumstances. Unlike a robo advisor, this is a real person or team of people you can call, email, or meet with to discuss your financial life in depth.

Services offered by financial advisors

A financial advisor does a lot more than just pick stocks. A good advisor looks at your entire financial picture to offer:

Customized planning: Advisors help you strategize based on your unique risk tolerance and long-term goals

Guidance on life changes: Advisors can help with complex situations, such as navigating different life events (such as moving, job loss, or marital changes)

Big-picture advice: Depending on their certification, advisors might offer guidance on things like tax strategies and how much you should be putting toward retirement versus spending on your regular expenses

Tip: When looking for a financial advisor, check for one that is a fiduciary, meaning they are obligated to act in your best interest.

Pros and cons of using a financial advisor

Let’s dive into a few of the benefits and drawbacks of financial advisors.

The pros of financial advisors:

Personalized strategy: Your plan is built specifically for you, not a generic “investor profile”

Emotional support: When the stock market gets bumpy, an advisor can help you stay calm and avoid making panic-driven decisions

Tax efficiency: An advisor who is tax-certified can help you find ways to minimize your tax bill

The cons of financial advisors:

Higher prices: All that personal time and expertise comes at a cost (literally)

Finding the “one”: It can take some time and effort to find an advisor or service you really trust and click with

Costs of using a financial advisor

Typically, you’ll pay around 1% of the assets they manage for you. So, if they’re managing $100,000, you’d pay $1,000 a year. Fees often drop as your assets grow, but it’s almost certainly a bigger investment than a robo advisor.

How to decide which is right for you

So, which one wins? It really comes down to your personal style and where you are in your financial journey.

Consider a robo advisor if: You’re just starting out, you love a digital-first experience, or you want the lowest possible fees while you work on your nest egg

Consider a financial advisor if: Your circumstances are complicated (think business ownership, inheritance, or complex taxes); you have a significant amount to invest; or you just feel better having a person you can call to chat through questions that come up

Consider a combination if: You want to track a certain goal via an automated portfolio, but you’d also like to work with an advisor for other guidance or broader strategizing

Ultimately, whether you decide on a robo advisor, a financial advisor, or a hybrid of both, the key takeaway is this: By understanding your own needs today, you’re taking an important step as you pursue a financial future that fits your unique life.

This story was produced by Ally Financial and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.