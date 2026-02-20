Gas pump defect causing Corvette fires

WildSnap // Shutterstock

Chevrolet Corvette owners have faced a troubling safety issue that turns routine refueling into a potential fire hazard. Reports of fires igniting during or shortly after filling up at gas stations have raised serious concerns about a gas pump defect that Corvette models may experience.

This hazard has affected thousands of vehicles and prompted investigations into the root cause of these frightening incidents, LawtonCates reports.

Understanding the Corvette Gas Pump Defect

The gas pump defect Corvette owners have reported involves fuel spills while pumping gas, caused by the vehicle’s design that allows excess fuel to leak from the filler neck into nearby hot components. General Motors (GM), which owns Chevrolet, issued a recall (NHTSA 25V-536). The recall notice explains that spilled fuel or fuel vapors can be drawn into the engine bay by the left-side radiator fan, which runs after the engine shuts down. Once inside, the fuel can come into contact with ignition sources, such as the hot exhaust or radiator, creating a fire risk.

Which Corvette Models Are Affected?

The Corvette models affected by this recall are the C8-generation Z06 (2023–2026) and ZR1 (2025–2026) models. These high-performance supercars are among the fastest Chevrolet has ever made, and the recall impacts over 23,000 vehicles.

Has My Corvette Been Recalled?

General Motors has issued recalls for certain Corvette models due to concerns about the fuel system. However, owners should verify whether their specific vehicle is included in recall campaigns by checking their Vehicle Identification Number through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website or by contacting a Chevrolet dealer directly.

Recall remedies typically involve a fuel-diverting shield to redirect spills away from the cooling fan and hot surfaces, not a replacement or modification of the filler neck itself.

Even if your vehicle has been recalled and repaired, you may still have grounds for a gas pump malfunction lawsuit if you suffered losses or if the recall remedy proves inadequate.

Why This Issue Is So Dangerous

The Corvette gas pump defect is particularly hazardous because it combines flammable materials with ignition sources. Two incidents involved minor burn injuries.

These fires also destroy expensive vehicles and can cause significant property damage to gas stations. At least two incidents resulted in total vehicle loss. Anyone affected should consult an attorney about a possible claim.

This story was produced by LawtonCates and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.