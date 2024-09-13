

From tea bags to cinnamon, survey reveals favorite hacks for making a garden grow

Americans have revealed the most unusual hacks they use to help their gardens thrive, including using white vinegar as plant food, deterring cats with cinnamon—and even singing to plants.

A new survey of 2,000 US adults, commissioned by King, the mobile game developer behind Farm Heroes Saga, revealed that throwing used tea bags onto the soil was also a popular option.

Respondents cited using baking soda to make the soil more alkaline, sprinkling ash from the fireplace to act as a fertilizer, and watering plants with potato water as additional gardening tricks.

The average gardener spends three hours a week tending to their outdoor space, the survey found, with people citing that some of their biggest gardening inspirations come from family, visiting garden centers, and gaming.

The study found 67% of those who garden do it because of the satisfaction they get from achieving results. Meanwhile, 51% claim it gives them somewhere to escape, and 48% enjoy the nurturing aspect.

Two in three respondents (65%) most enjoy watering plants, 36% thrive from mowing the grass, and 51% love harvesting their own fruits and vegetables.

Tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers were the top three most popular produce items to grow, with 44% of respondents aiming to save money via their garden harvest.

Top gardening goals include making green space more visually appealing (56%), improving mental wellbeing (55%), and learning new skills (39%).

However, 67% would like to spend more time in their green space than they currently do. What’s more, 92% think it’s important to find time for the things you enjoy, with lack of time cited as the main reason why 67% don’t garden as much as they would like to.

The study, conducted online via OnePoll.com between Aug. 23-28 with a sample of 2,000 US adults nationally representative on the basis of age, gender, and region, also found 45% of respondents would rather go to a garden center than a nightclub. And 66% believe gardening is an activity that all ages can enjoy—and not just for older people.

Top 15 unusual hacks to help gardens grow

Poll respondents offered the following creative tips for spurring growth.

Using used coffee grounds as a fertilizer Using eggshells as fertilizer Growing new fruit/vegetables from leftover vegetable roots/seeds Talking to my plants Using banana peels as fertilizer Throwing used tea bags onto the soil Using ash from the fireplace as fertilizer Sprinkling cayenne pepper to ward off pests Using baking soda to make the soil more alkaline Singing to my plants Sprinkling cinnamon on the ground to deter cats Using fish heads as fertilizer Using potato water to water plants Using white vinegar as a plant food Destroying fungus with cinnamon

This story was produced by King and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.